Care home forced to closed after third inadequate rating

A care home with a dirty kitchen, no registered manager and where a staff member was caught having a sleep has been shut down.

Owner ADR Care Homes took the decision to close St Nicholas Care Home in Nicholas Place, Sheringham, on January 24, after it was slammed by Care Quality Commission inspectors (CQC) for the third time in a row.

St Nicholas, which cared for 10 people aged 65 and over, was rated inadequate in a January 23 CQC report over concerns it was unsafe, unclean and poorly led.

It was previously rated inadequate after inspections in November 2018 and May 2019.

The CQC said manager reports noted concerns over one staff member's conduct towards colleagues, which were not investigated and not reported to the local safeguarding team.

Inspectors also found an "unclean" kitchen with food debris in the fridge and "a pile of mugs and dishes by the side of the sink which looked unclean".

Other concerns included:

■ One staff member had been caught sleeping on night duty and was dismissed, but no investigation followed to see if residents had come to any harm

■ CCTV was used in communal areas, but the manager could not say how long the footage was stored for, and residents and relatives had not been consulted over its use

■ A manager who had been in place since February 2019 had not applied to become a registered manager

■ No care plan or risk assessment was in place for a resident with diabetes who had recently lost weight and was at a "very high risk" of developing a pressure ulcer

■ An incident where a resident sustained a skin tear was not reported.

■ Residents' privacy was not always respected, and a staff member was seen twice walking into someone's bedroom without asking permission.

A spokesman for ADR said: "The initial findings of CQC were taken extremely seriously and following a period of working with the existing management at St Nicholas without major progress, the owner appointed a specialised care home management company to assist the owner in meeting all essential standards that the home was falling short of."

The spokesman said the management company produced an action plan, and a "significant investment of time and money" had been put into improving the home, with the support of North Norfolk District Council.