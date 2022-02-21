Former BBC journalist captures life with autism in poetry anthology
- Credit: Archant
A former BBC journalist who was diagnosed with autism at the age of 57 is sharing how the condition has shaped her life in a collection of poems.
Throughout her life, Clare Smith, has collected her thoughts and feelings through poetry, but until now her collection had been private.
Now though, a lifetime of poetry will be finally put in print, with Mrs Smith's anthology set to be published under the title 'Outside Looking In'.
Some of the poems written by the mother-of-two, who lives in Sheringham, date back to her teenage years and have been organised into six chapters, each representing a different aspect of her autism.
Mrs Smith, 65, was diagnosed with autism in May 2013 - the same day as one of her children - and now serves as co-chairman of the Norfolk Autism Partnership Board.
And she hopes her poetry collection will provide insight into how autism can impact the lives of those living with it.
She said: "One of the chapters is called Alien, which is about how being autistic can really make you feel.
"Lots of autistic people feel the world is a very strange and alien place - it looks and feels different.
"Another is called Disconnection, as you can feel so disconnected from everybody else. If you make friends, you can struggle to keep them, relationships are hard to find and maintain and there's always this disconnect."
She said her main hope was that the poems will help readers better understand autism as a condition.
She said: "I hope the first thing people who read it will learn is that I am just another human being making her way through life.
"The things I face are the exact same things anyone else faces. Autistic people feel the same grief as anybody else, the same agony at losing a loved one or the ecstasy of falling in love.
"Autism is not all of who we are, but it is intrinsic."
The anthology is due to be published by Austin MacAuley on February 28 and is available in print, audio book and as an e-edition.