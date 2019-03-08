Search

Shed moved after blocking life-saving defibrillator on Lowestoft beach

PUBLISHED: 14:12 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 13 May 2019

The shed was places infront of the defibrillator in Lowestoft. Picture: Contributed by Claire Skipper



A shed intended for storing beach wheelchairs was set up in front of a community defibrillator on a town's popular beach.

East Suffolk Council as well as Sentinel Leisure Trust, the shed was erected over the weekend and is being stored to use Lowestoft’s “first ever” beach wheelchairs. Picture: Claire SkipperEast Suffolk Council as well as Sentinel Leisure Trust, the shed was erected over the weekend and is being stored to use Lowestoft’s “first ever” beach wheelchairs. Picture: Claire Skipper

Claire Skipper was walking along the Lowestoft sea front on Sunday (May 12) when she noticed a small-wooden shed positioned in front of the life-saving equipment.

In a post to Facebook, she said: "When I questioned the office it sits outside, we got told he has access to it and the shed had only been there for two days."

Since then, the social media post attracted hundreds of comments and shares, gaining the attention of Heart 2 Heart, who raise funds for the defibrillators to be installed around the town.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for Heart 2 Heart said: "I am now going to have to get this removed from the East of England Ambulance map, as can you imagine if someone needed it and they got directed here and then they couldn't open it?

The shed has since been moved. Picture: Sentinel Leisure Trust/East Suffolk CouncilThe shed has since been moved. Picture: Sentinel Leisure Trust/East Suffolk Council

"Believe me, I will get this shed moved."

According to a spokesperson from East Suffolk Council and Sentinel Leisure Trust, the shed was erected over the weekend and is being stored to use Lowestoft's "first ever" beach wheelchairs.

The spokesperson said: "This is the only location at which the shed can be placed and because it arrived in flat pack form, it needed to be erected and put in place as soon as it arrived.

"The defibrillator unit remained accessible and the shed could not be further forward given accessibility requirements for the emergency services on the prom.

"It was, of course, always the intention to move the defib unit, so that they could sit side by side - however there was a brief 'overlap' across the weekend between the erection of the shed and the arrival of the electrician to safely remove the defibrillator unit and place elsewhere."

Heart 2 Heart Norfolk was established in 2016 and raises funds to place defibrillators in schools, public places as well as club across the region.

