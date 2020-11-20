Daily coronavirus cases in Norfolk soar again

There has been a sharp rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases recorded in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The number of daily coronavirus cases in Norfolk has rocketed again.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coronavirus cases are still on the rise in south Norfolk following a sudden surge in Wymondham. Photo: Ella Wilkinson Coronavirus cases are still on the rise in south Norfolk following a sudden surge in Wymondham. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Public Health England (PHE) figures reveal that, on November 16, there were 220 positive cases recorded in the county.

It comes after promising signs were shown just a day prior, with only 99 cases recorded on November 15.

The comparison represents a 122pc increase and is the highest number of cases recorded since November 10, when positive results were confirmed for 239 people.

The most recent cases were recorded in the districts of South Norfolk and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, both with 46, while Norwich saw 40 of its residents test positive.

However, in the seven days up to November 16, a total of 1,243 cases were recorded across the county - compared to 1,184 for the week-long period up to November 9, suggesting the number of new cases is not spiralling beyond control.

The local authority with the county’s most concerning infection rate is now South Norfolk, with 195.9 cases per 100,000 people for the week up to November 16, up from 144.1 a week prior.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases recorded in Norfolk. Picture: PA Images There has been a sharp rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases recorded in Norfolk. Picture: PA Images

A sudden surge in Wymondham has been particularly worrying, with public health officials and South Norfolk Council grappling to try and curb the spread of the virus.

The 987 cases per 100,000 people in the area of Wymondham West gives it the 24th-highest infection rate in England.

Rates in West Norfolk and Norwich have risen again, to 143.3 and 137.3 respectively, while there have also been small increases in North Norfolk and Waveney’s district of East Suffolk.

There has been a rise in King's Lynn coronavirus infection rate. Picture: Ian Burt There has been a rise in King's Lynn coronavirus infection rate. Picture: Ian Burt

North Norfolk continues to have one of the lowest infection rates in the country, with some areas recording barely any cases last week.

Meanwhile, there is cause for optimism in Great Yarmouth, whose infection rate has declined from 203.4 cases per 100,000 (week up to November 9) to 164.1 (week up to November 16).

There have also been declines in Breckland, Broadland and Mid Suffolk. No district in Norfolk has an infection rate as high as that of England as a whole, standing at 255.3.

Number of positive tests in each district for the seven days up to November 16 (previous week in brackets):

• Breckland: 153 (163)

Great Yarmouth's coronavirus infection rate has declined. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Great Yarmouth's coronavirus infection rate has declined. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

• Broadland: 173 (201)

• Great Yarmouth: 163 (202)

• King’s Lynn and West Norfolk: 217 (187)

There has been a sharp rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases recorded in Norfolk. Picture: PA Images There has been a sharp rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases recorded in Norfolk. Picture: PA Images

• North Norfolk: 68 (60)

• Norwich: 193 (168)

• South Norfolk: 276 (203)

Norwich's coronavirus infection rate has risen again. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich's coronavirus infection rate has risen again. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Infection rates in each district for the seven days up to November 16 (previous week in brackets):

• Breckland: 109.3 cases per 100,000 people (116.5)

• Broadland: 132.3 (153.7)

• East Suffolk: 83.4 (73.4)

• Great Yarmouth: 164.1 (203.4)

• King’s Lynn and West Norfolk: 143.3 (123.5)

• North Norfolk: 64.9 (57.2)

• Norwich: 137.3 (119.5)

• South Norfolk: 195.9 (144.1)