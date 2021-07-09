News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Covid test and trace app to be made 'less sensitive'

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 8:13 AM July 9, 2021   
A screenshot of the coronavirus contact tracing app which is launching across England and Wales in w

Changes could be made to the Covid-19 tracking app to look at its "sensitivity". - Credit: PA

Changes could be made to the Covid-19 tracking app to look at its "sensitivity".

The NHS Covid contact tracing app could be made less sensitive to help reduce the number of people asked to self-isolate.

The app allows people who test positive to share their test result anonymously which triggers alerts to people who have been in close contact via text, email or phone call.

Currently people who receive these alerts are advised to self-isolate for 10 days, even if they have no symptoms.

If people record negative tests, they still have to complete the full 10 days.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency, hinted at a change in the system to MPs on Thursday.

She said there they were looking at the sensitivity of the app and that there was work taking place because it was "entirely possible to tune the app to ensure that is is appropriate to the risk."

Most Read

  1. 1 Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty
  2. 2 'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer
  3. 3 Norfolk Covid infection rate doubles as crucial 'R' rate hits 2
  1. 4 Woman killed by partner was his prison penpal for eight years
  2. 5 Mysterious boarded up cottage for sale for £200,000
  3. 6 How oversubscribed is your GP surgery? New data reveals postcode lottery
  4. 7 Missing man in Great Yarmouth has been found
  5. 8 Police close road and attend pub amid lively England win celebrations
  6. 9 See how TV star gives Norwich home 'the Love Island look'
  7. 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: Championship interest in City striker

Speaking to Sky News, Rishi Sunak said: "Most people's concerns rest with how the app is working and the health secretary is aware of that.

"The app counts for the majority of people who need to isolate and he is looking at what the most appropriate and balanced approach to what isolation is in these circumstances."

There have been growing calls for the government to shift to a testing system which monitors whether staff are still negative, so they can keep working.

Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, said, test and trace should end or be amended if restrictions end on July 19.

Prof Paul Hunter of the UEA's Norwich medical school. Photo: Bill Smith

Prof Paul Hunter of the UEA's Norwich medical school. Photo: Bill Smith - Credit: Archant © 2013

He said: "The virus is not going away. It's here to stay, but the way we have got vaccines rolled out, we are in the best possible position we have been.

"After July 19, I'd not do any isolation of school children or be closing restaurants. I'm not even sure I would isolate contacts, although I would still isolate people with symptoms."

Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Bomb Hole corner of the Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Live

Race driver dies three hours into four-hour race at Snetterton

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Action from Snetterton at the weekend. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Norfolk Live

'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Wymondham College has closed after a significant Covid-19 outbreak.

Norfolk Live

Norfolk college has closed after Covid-19 outbreak

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Klodjan Xhaferrllari is set to take over the business under a new name and identity

Police fear 'new' restaurant is front for owner who breached Covid rules

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus