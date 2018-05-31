Community volunteers drop off donated supermarket food to self-isolating households

Sainsbury's supermarket on Longwater Retail Park. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2009

A supermarket donated food to dozens of people self-isolating after it was forced to close its deli counters and café due to coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Costessey volunteer Gary Blundell. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Costessey volunteer Gary Blundell. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Around 70 households on the Queen’s Hills estate in Costessey received the food packages thanks to donations from Sainsbury’s supermarket on Longwater Retail Park.

The items were dropped off by volunteers from the newly-formed Queen’s Hills Coronavirus Community Covid-19 Mutual Aid group, made up of residents.

Group member Gary Blundell, 44, from Kestrel Avenue, said: “There were two big trollies full of food. We were inundated with messages from residents who are self-isolating. People were relieved.”

Mr Blundell urged the residents who could get to shops to not stockpile.

MORE: MPs, councils, police and community leaders back Here to Help campaign



The new community group will go out and buy items needed by people who are self-isolating. To contact the group call 0800 2545313 or use the group’s Facebook page.