See inside 'life-saving' wellbeing hub in former registry office

Since opening earlier this year, hundreds have felt the benefit of REST hubs across the region. Health reporter David Hannant went to Churchman House in Norwich to see what makes them tick.

When Norfolk and Waveney Mind was commissioned to run a wellbeing hub in Norwich's former registry office, it was seen as an opportunity for the charity to become a "super-connector" for health services.

It would allow the charity to provide immediate support for people struggling with their wellbeing, where they can walk in and access the help they need.

The project also aimed the act as something of a gateway to more acute mental health services and help ease strain on a system trying desperately to fight off collapse.

It was a long journey towards getting the project, known as REST hubs, off the ground, but since the first opened in February, hundreds of people have felt the benefits.

There are now four in total, in Norwich, Aylsham, Thetford and King;'s Lynn, with further sites due to open soon in Great Yarmouth and North Walsham.

REST stands for Recover, Eat, Support, Talk - and all four of these things can be done at the sites.

The Norwich site, in Bethel Street, is run in partnership with The Feed, with the charity running a cafe in the building.

People in need of wellbeing support are able to drop into the café, like any other, but there is also a host of other services on offer.

The hubs provide walk-in access to services such as counselling, listening and advice. This can range from simply providing a listening ear, or offering help with life's various challenges.

The site also has what it calls an 'evening sanctuary' - a section where people in urgent need can be referred where they will receive one-to-one support. This is run in partnership with the crisis team at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

The idea of this is that it can offer a space that would prevent somebody from having to go to A&E with a mental health need.

This part of the site also offers police and ambulance drop-offs, if the circumstances are right.

Pete Boczko, the charity's chief executive, said: "We're part of a whole system that just does not work unless it is collaboratively - and we like to see ourselves as a super-connector.

"We estimate that each year, our REST hubs provide a saving of around £2.5m through what people don't have to access through other services.

"I think in Norwich alone though we probably need two or three more hubs to cope with the demand we're facing."

Kate Frost, centre manager at Churchman House, said that in the eight months it has been running people have already seen results.

She said: "We've had around 4,000 people through the door so far, although many of them will have been the same person.

"We estimate more than 600 people have benefitted and these are people who might otherwise have needed an ambulance or a hospital bed.

"Recently, we had an ambulance drop-off where the person received the care they needed and the ambulance was back on the road with blue lights on within 45 minutes - and the paramedics got fed."

'It saved my life'

A 34-year-old woman, who were are calling Alexandra, credits the hub with saving her life, after discovering it at a very tough time in her life.

Alexandra was visiting Norwich just before Covid hit and found herself unable to return home due to lockdown measures.

She has a history of substance troubles and complex mental health needs and has spent time living on the streets - but is soon to move into a flat.

She said: "This fills a huge gap in the system - everybody here is so warm and compassionate and provides me with the type of support I otherwise haven't been able to access.

"I come in two or three times a week and absolutely love it. The one-to-one support is an incredible help and I've joined a music group here too.

"I've looked for help elsewhere, but haven't been able to find anywhere else like here - it saved my life.

"You can not always get the support you need elsewhere, but here you can."

'The is light at the end of the tunnel'

One of the hub's volunteers, 26-year-old Josh learned about the centre through Future Projects, which was helping him with his own troubles.

For around six years, Josh "went through the works", having lived on the streets and fought depression and anxiety.

He has now managed to secure his own council flat and said he was inspired to get involved to show others that better times can come with support.

He said: "It has been fascinating for me to see people going through the same things I have in the past.

"I know there is a way to find the light at the end of the tunnel and the reason I volunteer is to try and show others that too.

"It is a massive difference having something like this available to the community."

'People appreciate the empathy'

Mum-of-two Pippa Stark works as a recovery worker at the Norwich centre, having joined as a peer support worker.

She said sharing her own mental health difficulties in the past helped to reassure people who sought out her support.

She said: "People with mental health issues often feel alone, even if they are surrounded by people. You can feel as though nobody understands them.

"Being able to speak to people who have been through the same things can really help - people appreciate the empathy we can offer."

The recovery offers support in two separate ways.

She said: "One way I help is just simply being there to listen, we do coffee mornings where people can just come and talk.

"But I can also support people in more practical ways - whether that is helping them fill in forms or plan their days."

For further information on REST hubs visit norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk