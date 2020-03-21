Search

MP urges Londoners not to use their Norfolk second homes

PUBLISHED: 15:21 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 21 March 2020

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Keiron Tovell

George Freeman, the MP for Mid Norfolk, has urged second home owners to stay out of Norfolk.

It comes as Mr Freeman responded to a message put out by Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital asking people to not visit the hospital and to self-isolate if they have the symptoms of coronavirus.

The MP took to Twitter to heed the warning and posted a reply.

It read: “To those people with 2nd homes in Norfolk: PLS DONT flee London to come to Norfolk: you risk spreading the virus, Norfolk’s pubs are closed & shops don’t need 2nd homers, Norfolk’s retired elderly population is at high risk, our NHS needs to focus on our vulnerable.”

A high percentage of second homes in Norfolk are located in and around Burnham Market, north Norfolk’s so-called ‘Chelsea on Sea’.

The situation is similar in Wells - earlier this week harbour master Robert Smith described the town as “quieter than Christmas Day”, but said some shops were busy.

