MP urges Londoners not to use their Norfolk second homes

George Freeman, the MP for Mid Norfolk, has urged second home owners to stay out of Norfolk.

It comes as Mr Freeman responded to a message put out by Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital asking people to not visit the hospital and to self-isolate if they have the symptoms of coronavirus.

The MP took to Twitter to heed the warning and posted a reply.

It read: “To those people with 2nd homes in Norfolk: PLS DONT flee London to come to Norfolk: you risk spreading the virus, Norfolk’s pubs are closed & shops don’t need 2nd homers, Norfolk’s retired elderly population is at high risk, our NHS needs to focus on our vulnerable.”

A high percentage of second homes in Norfolk are located in and around Burnham Market, north Norfolk’s so-called ‘Chelsea on Sea’.

The situation is similar in Wells - earlier this week harbour master Robert Smith described the town as “quieter than Christmas Day”, but said some shops were busy.

