Search

Advanced search

Updated

Norwich City loan export tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:15 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 21 March 2020

Sean Raggett has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: James Wilson/Focus Images Ltd

Sean Raggett has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: James Wilson/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

A Norwich City player has tested positive for coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

Defender Sean Raggett, who is currently out on loan at Portsmouth, has tested positive for Covid-19, the League One club has confirmed.

A statement posted on its website revealed that on-loan Raggett was one of three players at the club to have received positive test results for the virus.

It says: “Portsmouth Football Club can confirm that three players have tested positive for coronavirus.

“The second batch of results received by the club last night (March 20) showed that James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett all have the virus.

“They are self-isolating in accordance with government guidelines and will continue to follow medical advice.”

Posting on Twitter about the situation, the defender said: “Thank you for people’s concerns I’m feeling good now but self isolating so not to spread anything, if anyone’s come into contact with me over last couple of weeks be careful who you are around, stay safe.”

MORE: City’s Premier League shutdown extended to April 30

Mark Catlin, Portsmouth’s chief executive, said: “I received the news last night and immediately spoke to Kenny [Jackett, club manager] and head physio Bobby Bacic. Kenny and I then spoke to all three players.

“Football is not immune from this virus and I can assure you that it only really hits home when those that you know contract it.

“All three players were in good spirits and perfectly calm - showing mild or no symptoms - and are looking forward to overcoming it as quickly as possible.”

A statement posted on Norwich City Football Club’s website says: “Norwich City Football Club can confirm that defender Sean Raggett, currently on loan at Sky Bet League One side Portsmouth, has tested positive for coronavirus.

“In line with government guidance and after consultation between the club’s respective medical departments, Raggett, along with two of his other Portsmouth teammates who have also tested positive, is now self-isolating.

“Raggett has spent the entirety of the 2019-20 season on loan at Portsmouth. He is not believed to have come into contact with any Norwich City players or staff over the recent period.”

MORE: ‘It’s so much more than a football club’ - TV presenter urges frustrated sports fans to be sensible

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Teen US airman glassed in Prince of Wales Road bar

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Have a thought for others’ - Supermarket manager issues advice to shoppers

A Tesco superstore in Caister. Picture: Google Maps.

Coronavirus: Two confirmed to have died at Norfolk hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where two patients have died Picture: QEH

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Teen US airman glassed in Prince of Wales Road bar

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City loan export tests positive for coronavirus

Sean Raggett has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: James Wilson/Focus Images Ltd

Watch: Norwich’s Prince of Wales Road empty as clubs and bars told to shut

A quiet night at Prince of Wales road in Norwich after the announcement of pub closures. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man who sprayed ex-partner with garden hose is jailed

A man has been jailed for assault after spraying his former partner with a garden hose. Picture PA.
Drive 24