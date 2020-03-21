Norwich City loan export tests positive for coronavirus

Sean Raggett has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: James Wilson/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

A Norwich City player has tested positive for coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If members of the #ncfc community want to show their support for the elderly and vulnerable during the current pandemic, print the attached leaflet and post through letterboxes of people who need support.



Credit to Becky Wass and @MrJonnyGreen for this incredible idea! pic.twitter.com/TDsQN0JNM2 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) March 20, 2020

Defender Sean Raggett, who is currently out on loan at Portsmouth, has tested positive for Covid-19, the League One club has confirmed.

A statement posted on its website revealed that on-loan Raggett was one of three players at the club to have received positive test results for the virus.

It says: “Portsmouth Football Club can confirm that three players have tested positive for coronavirus.

“The second batch of results received by the club last night (March 20) showed that James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett all have the virus.

“They are self-isolating in accordance with government guidelines and will continue to follow medical advice.”

Posting on Twitter about the situation, the defender said: “Thank you for people’s concerns I’m feeling good now but self isolating so not to spread anything, if anyone’s come into contact with me over last couple of weeks be careful who you are around, stay safe.”

MORE: City’s Premier League shutdown extended to April 30

Mark Catlin, Portsmouth’s chief executive, said: “I received the news last night and immediately spoke to Kenny [Jackett, club manager] and head physio Bobby Bacic. Kenny and I then spoke to all three players.

“Football is not immune from this virus and I can assure you that it only really hits home when those that you know contract it.

“All three players were in good spirits and perfectly calm - showing mild or no symptoms - and are looking forward to overcoming it as quickly as possible.”

A statement posted on Norwich City Football Club’s website says: “Norwich City Football Club can confirm that defender Sean Raggett, currently on loan at Sky Bet League One side Portsmouth, has tested positive for coronavirus.

“In line with government guidance and after consultation between the club’s respective medical departments, Raggett, along with two of his other Portsmouth teammates who have also tested positive, is now self-isolating.

“Raggett has spent the entirety of the 2019-20 season on loan at Portsmouth. He is not believed to have come into contact with any Norwich City players or staff over the recent period.”

MORE: ‘It’s so much more than a football club’ - TV presenter urges frustrated sports fans to be sensible