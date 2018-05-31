Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Seagull Theatre closes at ‘difficult time’

PUBLISHED: 11:05 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 17 March 2020

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

A popular community theatre is to close for the next few weeks as the coronavirus crisis continues.

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield announced on Tuesday, March 17 that the venue would be closed with immediate effect “until April 6.”

A statement on the theatre’s website said: “Although there is no specific ban on our operation as a theatre, we believe it is our responsibility to take action to safeguard our performers, staff, volunteers and audience members.

“In light of the updated advice, we have therefore reluctantly decided to close the Seagull Theatre with immediate effect.

“This period of enforced closure will last initially until Monday, April 6. In light of the changing nature of events, we will review our decision at the end of this period with a view to publishing further information at that point.

“As well as operating as a Theatre, the Seagull also hosts a range of other hirers and community events.

“We have considered how best to manage these in the light of the government advice.

“We do not wish to put individual hirers in the difficult situation of having to make the same judgement calls which we have been forced to make.

“Therefore with reluctance we have decided to close the building to all events.

“Hirers will not be charged for any bookings they have made during the period of closure. We apologise for the obvious inconvenience this will cause. All of our community events and classes will also cease during the period of closure.

“Ticket holders of events which have been cancelled during the closure period will be dealt with in the following ways: You may ask for a credit note so that the value of your purchase can be used for a performance at a later date; You may simply wish to donate the value of your ticket to the Seagull to support us in this financially challenging situation; You may request a full refund from us. We appreciate this situation may cause financial hardship to some of our patrons and we therefore are happy to issue full refunds if this will support you.

“We hope you appreciate that in the absence of an explicit ban from the government, we have been forced to make decisions which we believe are in the best interests of our customers and partrons.

“We hope that we will have your support at this difficult time.

“The Seagull is a community venue and has always offered support to our local family in Lowestoft.

“In this extraordinary time, we wish to continue to offer this support in any way we can.

“Therefore despite having to close the building for social contact, we wish to support any ideas to offer support to the community.

“In particular we continue to be willing and able to deliver supplies to local people, or just offer a chat and some contact on the telephone.

“Please get in touch if there is anyway we can support you.”

The closure of the popular Pakefield venue comes after the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft announced its closure on March 17.

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Coronavirus: The list of vulnerable groups being urged to follow strict social distancing

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stand with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire

New cafe opens on ‘secret’ Norfolk beach

New Cafe Coast Kitchen Cafe has opened in Waxham next to Waxham Barn. Ben Andrews, Debbie Crayfer, Gemma Picther and owner Alex Furman, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Asda calls for common sense after shopper spotted in pyjamas

ASDA, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Owner of holiday resort Potters ‘broken-hearted’ after closing because of coronavirus

John Potter, who runs Potters. Pic: Archant

Norfolk artist on stranded Braemar cruise ship says staff ‘just didn’t stop’

The Fred Olsen cruise liner the Braemar, which is heading for Cuba from where passengers hope to be flown home. Photo: FRED OLSEN CRUISE LINES
Drive 24