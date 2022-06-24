Search for children of the fallen backed by former army chief

General the Lord Dannatt, who is teaming up with Scotty's Little Soldiers to try to find the children of the fallen - Credit: Scotty's Little Soldiers

The former head of the army has teamed up with a charity that supports the children of the fallen, in an effort to reach bereaved families who aren't getting the support they need.

General Lord Dannatt, who was Chief of Staff from 2006-09, is calling on veterans, service personnel and anyone with military links to help find children who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

“Hundreds of bereaved military children aren’t getting the support they need,” said Lord Dannatt, who lives in Norfolk.

“Their parents served our country and regardless of the cause of their death, we owe it to these servicemen and women to look out for their children.

"The impact felt by these young people is profound and, without adequate support, challenges they face as a consequence of their parent’s death can spiral out of control.”

King's Lynn-based Scotty’s Little Soldiers is dedicated to providing guidance and support to bereaved military children and young people.

The charity, founded by war widow Nikki Scott in 2010 following the death of her husband Cpl Lee Scott in Afghanistan, provides assistance to families from the British Army, Royal Navy and RAF, including both regular and reserve forces.

They include access to child bereavement support, guidance to parents and carers, personal education and learning assistance and fun activities such as holiday respite breaks and group events.

Ms Scott said: “We know that it’s not easy for a bereaved family to reach out and ask for support, but we are here to help.

"At Scotty’s, we are able to provide tailored support to bereaved Forces children and help them feel connected to military community. We see daily the difference it makes to young people to know they aren’t alone.”

Lord Dannatt added: “We all have the power to make a difference to the life of a child. If you know a family who could benefit from support specific to a military child who has experienced the death of a parent, please tell them about Scotty’s Little Soldiers."

In 2021, Scotty’s Little Soldiers supported over 500 children and young people. The charity aims to be supporting over 1,000 bereaved military children by 2030.

For more information on how you can help, go to scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk/veterans.