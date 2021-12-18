Schools sent legal threat letters by Covid anti-vaccination groups

Schools in Norfolk have been sent letters by anti-vaccination groups. - Credit: PA

A large number of Norfolk schools have been targeted by anti-vaccination groups, who have sent letters threatening legal action over children being given Covid jabs.

Following the spate of letters, education bosses at Norfolk County Council have moved to reassure schools and offer them support.

Council bosses say the letters come from various sources and have also been posted to County Hall and to Dr Louise Smith, the council's director for public health.

A county council spokesman said some of the letters claim to be threats of legal action over vaccinations, with 12 to 15-year-olds getting their jabs in school.

The council has urged schools to speak to their legal advisors about those letters.

In a letter sent to Norfolk school headteachers and governors, the county council said: "We have become aware of a number of instances where vaccination and Covid-related correspondence has been sent to a large number of schools, as well as to the county council and direct to the director of public health.

"We recognise schools' independence, but also want to ensure that you feel supported in dealing with these, at times complex, pieces of correspondence.

"This relates to third party concerns from individuals unconnected with the school.

"Some of the letters can be quite accusatory and allege liability in respect of individuals for involvement with vaccinations etc.

"It is highly unlikely that any school following government guidelines will be in the position where action would be taken against them, and even more unlikely that any action could be taken in respect of an individual.

"If you receive a letter like this and you have any concerns at all, please pass to your legal advisors."

In the autumn, schools union the Association for School and College Leaders said many of its members across the country had been sent letters threatening them with legal action if they took part in the Covid vaccination programme.

Geoff Barton from the Association for School and College Leaders said at the time: “This is extremely unhelpful and we would ask those involved in this correspondence to stop attempting to exert pressure on schools and colleges.”