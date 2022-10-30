Meet the woman using her own trauma to lead £1m NHS research project

A woman who twice suffered traumatic discharges from mental health facilities is heading up a £1m research project to improve the experience for others.

Sarah Rae is working with the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust and two other health trusts on a study geared at improving the aftercare people receive after being discharged.

Mrs Rae, 64, has twice received in-patient care during her life, first in her early 20s and then later in life.

On both occasions, she found it incredibly tough to return to living in the community, comparing the experiences to "falling off a cliff".

But she is now hoping that sharing her own experiences can help mental health trusts prevent others from feeling the same way.

Mrs Rae said: "I have lots of friends and colleagues with experience of being discharged and the most common description is that it is like falling off a cliff.

"You go from having everything done for you to going back to everyday life - often without much warning or planning. In my case I was going back to looking after four children."

Mrs Rae, from Cambridgeshire, connected with NSFT after a chance encounter with its research director, Jon Wilson, during which she pitched her idea for a project.

And while neither of her experiences were as an NSFT patient, Dr Wilson was keen to support the idea.

She said: "This is not just an issue affecting NSFT, it is a national problem, it is happening everywhere

"I was involved in some research Mind did that found of 1,221 people surveyed, 37pc had no post-discharge plan and a third felt they had insufficient notice.

"Without an effective plan the risk of you getting unwell again is much higher and around 13pc of people end up going straight back into hospital.

"There are also further ramifications in that they may end up at greater risk of harming themselves or others and end up in A&E."

The research project, which has secured £1m of funding, will collate the experiences of people who have been discharged and feed the results back to health trusts.

Mrs Rae added: "We're not in this to get published in medical journals, we're doing it to try and make a real difference."

For more information visit https://www.nsft.nhs.uk/minds-study/ or email minds.project@nsft.nhs.uk







