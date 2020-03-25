Search

Sandringham Flower Show cancelled because of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 07:57 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:16 25 March 2020

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall leave the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

One of Norfolk’s most-loved summer events has been cancelled because of coronavirus.

Prince Charles at the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Thousands were expected to flock to the Royal Estate on Wednesday, July 29 for the Sandringham Flower Show.

They included Prince Charles and the Duchess of Conwall.

MORE - coronavirus cases in Norfolk rise to 42

But in a statement today, show organisers said: “It is with great sadness that for only the second time in peacetime the committee and trustees of the Sandringham Flower Show have decided that in the current circumstances the 2020 show, scheduled for July 29, should not now take place.

Crowds waiting for Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We know that our exhibitors, competitors, suppliers and partners put great effort into planning for the Show and we hope that by taking this decision now we have at least given them some clarity and prevented unnecessary expense and work.

“We will be making arrangements to contact all ticketholders, trade stands, exhibitors and suppliers as soon as we can, but we ask for their patience in the meantime.”

Now in its 139th year, the show was started to encourage tenants on the Royal Estate to look after their gardens.

From there it has grown into a celebration of every aspect of the outdoor lifestyle.

Many of the region’s leading nurseries exhibit, while the event features show gardens by top designers, hundreds of trade stands, a craft marquee, main arena events, children’s entertainment and a military band.

MORE - King’s Lynn Festival Too cancelled over coronavirus

Flower show chairman David Reeve said: “In the light of the current health emergency and following government advice, we felt that it would be impossible to hold the flower show while protecting the welfare of our visitors, exhibitors, competitors and volunteers.

“I would like to thank all those who support the show and have enabled us to raise so much money for charity over the years, and to assure them that we very much hope to be back in 2021 and we look forward to welcoming them then.”

