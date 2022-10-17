Closed hospital intensive care ward unlikely to re-open this year

The Rollesby ward at Hellesdon Hospital may not re-open until 2023 - Credit: Joel Adams/NSFT

A hospital ward that has been closed for more than a year is unlikely to re-open in 2022, as it approaches two years out of action.

The Rollesby ward of Hellesdon Hospital, a psychiatric intensive care unit, has been closed since March 2021 after "significant damage" was caused to it.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust spent £600,000 repairing the damage and carrying out a full renovation, but some 18 months later it has never re-opened.

Part of the delay was due to discussions over using the ward as a female-only facility - a decision which has now been finalised.

But trust bosses have said that due to delays in recruiting staff to run the ward it is unlikely to be back in action this year.

Rollesby Ward at the Hellesdon Hospital NSFT site in Norwich will reopen as a single-sex female psychiatric ICU, once the trust has finished recruitment - Credit: Joel Adams

Speaking at the trust's annual general meeting (AGM) deputy chief executive Cath Byford said that recruiting for the ward had been hampered by uncertainty over the single-sex plan.

She said: "We continue to advertise and recruit for senior roles in Rollesby.

"With the support of our partners in Norfolk and Suffolk we are now able to recruit for it as a female-only ward, which is really important for therapeutic care.

"However, we do not anticipate opening it until towards the end of the financial year.

Cath Byford, deputy chief executive of NSFT - Credit: NSFT

"In the meantime, we are looking at how we can use it constructively so it does not sit empty."

The trust has previously advertised for roles on the ward, but Ms Byford had previously said uncertainty over whether or not it would be a single-sex ward had made this process more difficult.

It was believed that as the trust was unable to say this for certain, applicants may have been more reluctant to apply until this was confirmed.

However, after holding discussions with local authorities in both Norfolk and Suffolk, the trust has now confirmed that this will indeed be the case.

The plan will see the Lark ward, in Ipswich Hospital, become an equivalent facility for male patients in need of psychiatric mental care.

This will mean men from Norfolk will be sent to Suffolk and women from Suffolk sent in the opposite direction.



