People urged to ‘Bake for Heroes’ during lockdown

Robert Skipper, from Pulham Market, has been at the forefront of the Bake for Heroes campaign, aimed at raising money for NHS staff. Picture: @wheatard/Robert Skipper @wheatard/Robert Skipper

A Norfolk man is at the forefront of a campaign to get the nation baking in support of NHS staff.

Robert Skipper, from Pulham Market, noticed people undertaking the Run for Heroes challenge, which has seen fundraisers run 5km and subsequently donate £5 to NHS Charities Together.

But keen to get non-runners involved, the 31-year-old came up with Bake for Heroes and asked members of the ‘foodie’ community to spread the word.

His newly-created Instagram account (@bake.for.heroes) - dedicated to posting people’s baked creations - has already amassed hundreds of followers and featured on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen.

“With more people baking and cooking during lockdown, I thought why not put it towards a good cause,” said Mr Skipper.

“The thing with baking is that it’s a family-oriented activity and an easy way to contribute.

“The response has been great so far and we’ve even had Bake Off contestants saying they are going to get involved.”

Bakers are encouraged to post their creations on Instagram, tag @bake.for.heroes and donate £5 at the Bake for Heroes Virgin Money Giving page.

