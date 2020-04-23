Search

Advanced search

Video

People urged to ‘Bake for Heroes’ during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:24 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 23 April 2020

Robert Skipper, from Pulham Market, has been at the forefront of the Bake for Heroes campaign, aimed at raising money for NHS staff. Picture: @wheatard/Robert Skipper

Robert Skipper, from Pulham Market, has been at the forefront of the Bake for Heroes campaign, aimed at raising money for NHS staff. Picture: @wheatard/Robert Skipper

@wheatard/Robert Skipper

A Norfolk man is at the forefront of a campaign to get the nation baking in support of NHS staff.

Robert Skipper, from Pulham Market, has been at the forefront of the Bake for Heroes campaign, aimed at raising money for NHS staff. Picture: @misshighheeelsRobert Skipper, from Pulham Market, has been at the forefront of the Bake for Heroes campaign, aimed at raising money for NHS staff. Picture: @misshighheeels

Robert Skipper, from Pulham Market, noticed people undertaking the Run for Heroes challenge, which has seen fundraisers run 5km and subsequently donate £5 to NHS Charities Together.

But keen to get non-runners involved, the 31-year-old came up with Bake for Heroes and asked members of the ‘foodie’ community to spread the word.

Robert Skipper, from Pulham Market, has been at the forefront of the Bake for Heroes campaign, aimed at raising money for NHS staff. Picture: Robert SkipperRobert Skipper, from Pulham Market, has been at the forefront of the Bake for Heroes campaign, aimed at raising money for NHS staff. Picture: Robert Skipper

His newly-created Instagram account (@bake.for.heroes) - dedicated to posting people’s baked creations - has already amassed hundreds of followers and featured on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen.

MORE: Business offering delivery of sweet treats via bicycle during lockdown

Robert Skipper, from Pulham Market, has been at the forefront of the Bake for Heroes campaign, aimed at raising money for NHS staff. Picture: @charlotterobinsonxoxRobert Skipper, from Pulham Market, has been at the forefront of the Bake for Heroes campaign, aimed at raising money for NHS staff. Picture: @charlotterobinsonxox

“With more people baking and cooking during lockdown, I thought why not put it towards a good cause,” said Mr Skipper.

“The thing with baking is that it’s a family-oriented activity and an easy way to contribute.

Robert Skipper, from Pulham Market, has been at the forefront of the Bake for Heroes campaign, aimed at raising money for NHS staff. Picture: @glutenfreegathererRobert Skipper, from Pulham Market, has been at the forefront of the Bake for Heroes campaign, aimed at raising money for NHS staff. Picture: @glutenfreegatherer

“The response has been great so far and we’ve even had Bake Off contestants saying they are going to get involved.”

Bakers are encouraged to post their creations on Instagram, tag @bake.for.heroes and donate £5 at the Bake for Heroes Virgin Money Giving page.

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

B&Q reopens two Norfolk stores during lockdown

B&Q at the Pasteur Road retail park in Great Yarmouth is among the latest stores to reopen Picture: Google Maps

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Husband and father who took his own life was facing bankruptcy

Steven Hill,of Sheringham, who died in October last year. Photo: Police

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Former Norfolk RAF base used to temporarily house asylum seekers

Security warning signs up on new fencing at the old Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall which is being used to house people during the Coronavirus outbreak Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Staff who lost their jobs at three hotels win High Court case for redundancy

Anthony Salter, who was a breakfast chef and lost his job and home. He has since found new employment and a place to live. Pic: submitted

Landlords fear ‘disaster’ summer if pubs stay closed for months

Fat Cat Brewery Tap landlords Mark White and Laura Hedley-White. Mr White said no summer trade would be a disaster. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

New homes coming for sale in Norfolk drop by almost 85pc since coronavirus

Houses for sale dropped by nearly 85% in Norfolk in the past month compared to before coronavirus. Pic: Archant

My ex-partner won’t let me see my child in lockdown, is that legal?

Juliet Harvey, legal director of East Anglian law firm Birketts, sheds some light on the legalities of co-parenting in lockdown. Picture: Birketts/Getty Images
Drive 24