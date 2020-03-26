Care home resident tests positive for coronavirus

A resident of Ritson Lodge Care Home, in Hopton, has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A resident at a care home in Hopton has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ritson Lodge Care Home, on Lowestoft Road in Hopton, provides personal and nursing care to for up to 60 people aged 65 and over.

On Thursday, March 26, a spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have had a positive test result for Covid-19.

“We are confident in the processes in our home with all of our staff trained in infection control, and our staff have been brilliant in implementing this.

“We are following medical advice, and if and when needed we have sufficient and appropriate personal protection equipment (PPE).

“Please be reassured that our staff are trained in this practice, and we are confident that the right procedures will be followed to keep everyone as safe and well as possible,” the spokesperson said.

Ritson Lodge, operated by Barchester Healthcare, is a purpose-built care home with three separate wings.

At its most recent CQC inspection, in June last year, it was rated overall ‘good’.

