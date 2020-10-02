Search

Advanced search

Number of Covid cases double in past week in parts of the region

PUBLISHED: 20:08 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 20:08 02 October 2020

A sign warning people to observe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chris Bishop

A sign warning people to observe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

The number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the last week has doubled compared to the previous seven days in Great Yarmouth, South Norfolk and East Suffolk.

The figures, from Public Health England data for the seven days to September 28, show the number of Covid-19 cases have risen in five of the eight local authorities in Norfolk and Waveney.

Just Breckland, Broadland and Norwich have seen figures fall in the past week.

Great Yarmouth has seen the biggest rise in cases per 100,000 people with 50.3 cases in the week up to September 28 compared to 25.2 in the seven days to September 21.

The rise in positive coronavirus cases in Great Yarmouth has sparked a plea for people to take extra care to stop the spread of the disease - and head off potential restrictions or lockdowns.

Coronavirus test swabs. Picture: PA ImagesCoronavirus test swabs. Picture: PA Images

Two people are in the James Paget University Hospital after the rate in the borough went up to about 49 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. There were about 25 cases per 100,000 people in the previous week.

It means there have been about 30 new cases over the past week and all of them are in what health bosses called ‘working age people’ - people aged 20 to 50.

Meanwhile there have also been big rises in South Norfolk, where cases per 100,000 have gone up to 15.6 in the seven days to September 28 compared to 7.8 the previous week, and in East Suffolk where there were 11.2 cases per 100,000 people in the week to September 28 compared to 4.8 the previous week.

Cases however have been on the downward spiral in Norwich where there were 12.8 cases per 100,000 people in the week to September 28 compared to 16.4 the previous week, in Broadland where cases fell to 6.9 from 9.9 and in Breckland where there were just 7.9 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to September 28 compared to 10.7 in the week to September 21.

Coronavirus COVID-19 swabs from patients are kept in plastic sealed tubs as lab technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in the microbiology laboratory inside the Specialist Virology Centre at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.Coronavirus COVID-19 swabs from patients are kept in plastic sealed tubs as lab technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in the microbiology laboratory inside the Specialist Virology Centre at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

In comparison, the number of new cases in England over the seven days up to September 28 has shot up to 59 per 100,000 compared to 49.8 in the previous week.

Experts have previously warned that describing the daily figure as a record could be “misleading” as it is not clear how many people were actually infected during the height of the first wave due to a lack of community testing at the time.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s ridiculous’ - Why are one town’s shops and banks still closing early?

The re-opening of some shops in North Walsham following lockdown saw shoppers return to the town centre. Although a large number of non-essential shops remained closed. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Surge in coronavirus cases in Great Yarmouth prompts plea to public

A coronavirus keep your distance stand in Great Yarmouth. Picture Time and Tide Museum.

Shocking dashcam footage shows van drive at speed into cars stopped at traffic lights

Shocking dashcam footage shows a white van drive at speed into cars stopped at traffic lights on Churchill Road in Wisbech. Picture: Maciej Stachurski/Karen Roberts

Hire boat gets trapped under Broads bridge

Herbert Woods' webcam shows the boat trapped under Potter Heigham bridge this morning. Photo: Herbert Woods webcam (https://www.herbertwoods.co.uk/norfolk-broads/webcam/)

Wanted man posts picture of himself on Facebook

A recent picture posted on Facebook of Mark Barton from Norwich who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk Police