Big rise in patients attending A&E after easing of lockdown restrictions
PUBLISHED: 06:30 23 May 2020
Archant
Norfolk’s three hospitals have reported a surge in A&E patients since lockdown measures were eased.
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) and James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) all said there had been an increase in emergency department attendances.
The rise comes after Sam Higginson, chief executive at Norfolk’s largest hospital, NNUH, admitted he was concerned about a decline.
During an interview for the EDP Daily Briefing podcast in April, Mr Higginson said he was “worried” some patients were not going to the hospital when they needed to.
But less than a month later, health bosses are reporting a return to some form of normality after the government loosened lockdown restrictions.
Dr Frankie Swords, medical director at QEH, said: “Like many hospitals across the country we saw a reduction in patients attending our A&E during lockdown but, since restrictions were eased, patient attendances increased.
“Our A&E is open for those with a medical emergency, but please think about which service is most appropriate for your needs.”
Meanwhile the county’s other hospitals said A&E attendance was comparable to levels seen before the worst of the crisis.
In a statement, NNUH said: “Daily emergency department attendances at NNUH are beginning to return to the levels they were before the pandemic.
“Our staff are working to provide high quality care to all our patients, whilst keeping COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients in distinct zones.”
A spokesman for JPUH added: “We have seen the number of people attending A&E slowly increasing and gradually returning to nearer pre-COVID-19 levels.
“We have been actively encouraging people to use our A&E if they need emergency medical assistance as we, like many other hospitals, have been concerned at the drop off in numbers attending.”
Unlike A&E departments, doctors surgeries have largely remained busy, although GPs have had to change the way they interact with patients.
But Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) says that, in the last few weeks, many practices have received an increase in enquiries regarding non-coronavirus concerns.
Its chairman, Dr Anoop Dhesi, said: “We want people to ask for help if they need it. Your local GP practice or usual clinician are still here for you.
“However, it remains really important for everyone to use the NHS carefully, because services are under considerable pressure.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.