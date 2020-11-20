Search

Advanced search

Number of coronavirus patients at county’s largest hospital up 60pc

PUBLISHED: 17:41 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:55 20 November 2020

Latest NHS figures show there were 45 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on November 17. Picture: Archant

Latest NHS figures show there were 45 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on November 17. Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2009

The number of beds occupied by coronavirus patients at the county’s biggest hospital has risen by more than 60pc in the space of a week.

Latest NHS figures show there were 39 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at James Paget University Hospital (NNUH) on November 17. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLatest NHS figures show there were 39 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at James Paget University Hospital (NNUH) on November 17. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest NHS figures show there were 45 people suffering with Covid-19 at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on November 17.

That compares to 28 a week prior, November 10, a rise of 61pc.

The increase at King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital is less steep, coming in at 33pc having grown from 30 coronavirus patients, on November 10, to 40 a week later.

But at James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, 39 people had Covid-19 on November 17 compared to 44 a week prior, an 11pc drop.

On the same date, the number of people requiring ventilator treatment at Norfolk’s three hospitals was 10, having varied between nine and 11 throughout the latest seven-day period.

As admissions at NNUH continue to creep up, chief executive Sam Higginson paid tribute to staff - and insisted the hospital had the resources to cope.

He added: “We have robust and well-rehearsed plans in place for the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Staff are continuing to go above and beyond to treat all patients.

“I’d like to thank the public for their ongoing support and would urge everyone to do everything they can to slow the spread of Covid-19.”

Sam Higginson, cheif executive at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), says Sam Higginson, cheif executive at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), says "robust and well-rehearsed" plans are in place to combat the second coronavirus wave. Picture: NNUH

Despite more beds being occupied by Covid-19 patients, latest statistics for the number of hospital admissions and diagnoses make for slightly more encouraging reading.

Just nine people were admitted and diagnosed with the virus on November 15, lower than all of the previous six days.

The figure is fluctuating heavily, however. After November 9 it declined for two consecutive days, before rising repeatedly to reach a peak of 23 diagnoses on November 14.

Amid an uncertain period for the health sector, Joanne Segasby, chief operating officer at JPUH, reminded patients to seek help where necessary.

Latest NHS figures show there were 40 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, on November 17. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLatest NHS figures show there were 40 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, on November 17. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Our hospital is continuing to offer its full range of services,” she added. “It’s open 24/7 for patients who require urgent care via our emergency department, and we are continuing to see patients safely for their planned operations, procedures and appointments.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Number of coronavirus patients at county’s largest hospital up 60pc

Latest NHS figures show there were 45 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on November 17. Picture: Archant

Historic hotel made famous by TV’s ‘Hotel Inspector’ for sale again

The 'Hotel Inspector' Alex Polizzi and Robin Twigge on the TV presenter's second visit. Pic: EDP

Two more year groups sent home from high school after Covid cases

Neatherd High School, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Man accused of being drunk in charge of a car at garage off A47

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Devastated’ Mumba urged to bounce back from City heartache

Norwich City youngster Bali Mumba is out with a knee injury until the new year Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd