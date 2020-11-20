Number of coronavirus patients at county’s largest hospital up 60pc

Latest NHS figures show there were 45 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on November 17. Picture: Archant Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2009

The number of beds occupied by coronavirus patients at the county’s biggest hospital has risen by more than 60pc in the space of a week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Latest NHS figures show there were 39 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at James Paget University Hospital (NNUH) on November 17. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Latest NHS figures show there were 39 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at James Paget University Hospital (NNUH) on November 17. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest NHS figures show there were 45 people suffering with Covid-19 at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on November 17.

That compares to 28 a week prior, November 10, a rise of 61pc.

The increase at King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital is less steep, coming in at 33pc having grown from 30 coronavirus patients, on November 10, to 40 a week later.

But at James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, 39 people had Covid-19 on November 17 compared to 44 a week prior, an 11pc drop.

On the same date, the number of people requiring ventilator treatment at Norfolk’s three hospitals was 10, having varied between nine and 11 throughout the latest seven-day period.

As admissions at NNUH continue to creep up, chief executive Sam Higginson paid tribute to staff - and insisted the hospital had the resources to cope.

He added: “We have robust and well-rehearsed plans in place for the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Staff are continuing to go above and beyond to treat all patients.

“I’d like to thank the public for their ongoing support and would urge everyone to do everything they can to slow the spread of Covid-19.”

Sam Higginson, cheif executive at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), says "robust and well-rehearsed" plans are in place to combat the second coronavirus wave. Picture: NNUH Sam Higginson, cheif executive at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), says "robust and well-rehearsed" plans are in place to combat the second coronavirus wave. Picture: NNUH

Despite more beds being occupied by Covid-19 patients, latest statistics for the number of hospital admissions and diagnoses make for slightly more encouraging reading.

Just nine people were admitted and diagnosed with the virus on November 15, lower than all of the previous six days.

The figure is fluctuating heavily, however. After November 9 it declined for two consecutive days, before rising repeatedly to reach a peak of 23 diagnoses on November 14.

Amid an uncertain period for the health sector, Joanne Segasby, chief operating officer at JPUH, reminded patients to seek help where necessary.

Latest NHS figures show there were 40 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, on November 17. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Latest NHS figures show there were 40 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, on November 17. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Our hospital is continuing to offer its full range of services,” she added. “It’s open 24/7 for patients who require urgent care via our emergency department, and we are continuing to see patients safely for their planned operations, procedures and appointments.”