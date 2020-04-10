Search

Keep the music down and be careful with BBQs - plea to be good neighbours during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:08 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 10 April 2020

There have been a number of complaints to Broadland District Council from residents about neighbours during lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

The number of complaints have risen during lockdown prompting a Norfolk council to remind residents “we are all in this together”.

Broadland District Council says there has been a small rise in calls from residents about neighbours.

A spokesman said it was to be expected in “unprecedented time of lockdown” but encouraged people to think about their actions as well as raising the matter with their neighbour before calling the council.

A council spokesman said: “Please be mindful that everybody is at home and that your actions could be impacting on others.

“Be more considerate of those around you and avoid playing loud music in your garden, having bonfires. If you have a BBQ, make sure it is lit well away from neighbouring properties and that the smoke is not drifting toward open windows and neighbouring gardens.

“Before making a complaint, please consider speaking to your neighbour as they are probably unaware of the problem they are causing. At the same time remember that people are entitled to be outside and this is a difficult time for all us, so try to be more tolerant of other people’s activities. Remember we are all in this together.

“We have seen a small rise in the number of complaints but that is to be expected during this in unprecedented time of lockdown. We would ask that neighbours talk to each other, in a respectful way, and while adhering to social distancing.”

