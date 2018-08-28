Search

Slimming duo celebrate combined nine stone weight loss

PUBLISHED: 09:28 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 05 January 2019

Danielle Watkins and Matt Green at Rickinghall Slimming World. PHOTO: Slimming World

A duo of slimmers who lost nine stone between them have been recognised for their exceptional efforts towards a healthier lifestyle.

Matt Green prior to his three and a half stone weight loss. PHOTO: Rickinghall Slimming WorldMatt Green prior to his three and a half stone weight loss. PHOTO: Rickinghall Slimming World

Danielle Watkins, who shed five and half stone, and Matt Green, who lost three and a half stone, have been voted Miss Slinky and Mr Sleek 2018 at Rickinghall Slimming World group.

Ms Watkins, from Hinderclay, has dropped from a size 28 to 16. The 27 year old said: “I was already really looking forward to this Christmas and feeling confident enough to wear outfits that I couldn’t or wouldn’t have last year. Winning the title of Miss Slinky and being crowned woman of the year 2018 too means I have even more to celebrate.

“What means the most to me though is my mobility, I have a problem with my hip which makes walking slower and difficult but now you would never know. I could only ever stand for no more than 10 minutes now I can stand for over one and a half hours at a time which is amazing.

“When I walk now I’m much quicker and its so much more comfortable, my family are the ones who need to keep up with me now. I joined with my sister and we do it together, supporting each other all the way with the help of our group.”

Danielle Watkins has reduced her dress size from 28 to 16. PHOTO: Rickinghall Slimming World.Danielle Watkins has reduced her dress size from 28 to 16. PHOTO: Rickinghall Slimming World.

Mr Green, 33, from Rickinghall lost 10 inches from his waist. He said: “As a man, joining a slimming group quite a nerve-wracking decision, yet I can honestly say it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I have a little boy Sam - I now have two as my second son was born in October this year little Oliver, being more mobile for them was so important to me. I wanted to be able to play and not get so out of breath.

“I’ve taken up running and I’ve done a number of 5k and 10k runs and next year I’m entered for the London 2019 marathon. My life and health has completely changed”

The pair began losing weight following Slimming World’s Food Optimising healthy eating plan.

Natalie Duke who runs the Rickinghall Slimming World said she’s extremely proud of both slimmers: “Danielle and Matt have made a massive life change, for them and for their families, I could not be more proud of their achievements.”

Anyone is welcome to join the group at Rickinghall Village Hall every Monday at 5.30pm. New members can simply come along or for more information call Ms Duke on 07810883771.

