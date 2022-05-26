Norfolk MP sparks controversy with NHS 'partygate' comments

A Norfolk MP has sparked controversy by alleging NHS workers may have broken rules in response to the partygate scandal.

Following the publication of civil servant Sue Gray's report into parties and drinking culture during lockdown at Number 10, South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon spoke to BBC Look East.

In the interview, he alleged that health workers may too have broken rules during the pandemic.

He said: "You [the BBC] haven't gone and investigated it but there are one and a half million people who work in the NHS. I bet if you tried hard enough you could find some people letting their hair down who were working 24/7 in the NHS as well.

"We were under extraordinary pressure where we didn't really know what we were dealing with."

His comments have angered NHS workers and others in the public sector, with union bosses slamming them as "nonsense".

Jonathan Dunning, of UNISON Norfolk, said: "To even suggest that public health workers - or anyone in the public sector - would let their hair down during a crisis is absolute nonsense.

"The people working on the front line in public health I knew were working long days, with no leave, coming home late and collapsing into a heap in bed - they had no time to let their hair down.

"To hear Richard Bacon talking such nonsense is morally bankrupt."

Mr Bacon has been contacted for comment in response to the remarks.