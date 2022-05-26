News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Norfolk MP sparks controversy with NHS 'partygate' comments

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 8:56 AM May 26, 2022
Richard Bacon.

Richard Bacon. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk MP has sparked controversy by alleging NHS workers may have broken rules in response to the partygate scandal.

Following the publication of civil servant Sue Gray's report into parties and drinking culture during lockdown at Number 10, South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon spoke to BBC Look East.

In the interview, he alleged that health workers may too have broken rules during the pandemic.

He said: "You [the BBC] haven't gone and investigated it but there are one and a half million people who work in the NHS. I bet if you tried hard enough you could find some people letting their hair down who were working 24/7 in the NHS as well.

"We were under extraordinary pressure where we didn't really know what we were dealing with."

His comments have angered NHS workers and others in the public sector, with union bosses slamming them as "nonsense".

Jonathan Dunning, of UNISON Norfolk, said: "To even suggest that public health workers - or anyone in the public sector - would let their hair down during a crisis is absolute nonsense.

Most Read

  1. 1 M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres
  2. 2 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
  3. 3 Farmer says cousin's wedding venue will bring 'criminal activity'
  1. 4 Men fined more than £600 for fishing illegally
  2. 5 A47 clears following long delays after four-vehicle crash
  3. 6 The best places to eat in north Norfolk according to The Good Food Guide
  4. 7 Green light for new Sainsbury's store on 850-home estate
  5. 8 Factory worker was found dead at home, court told
  6. 9 Norfolk garden centre wins 27th gold medal at Chelsea Flower Show
  7. 10 Norwich man wins jackpot on BBC game show Pointless

"The people working on the front line in public health I knew were working long days, with no leave, coming home late and collapsing into a heap in bed - they had no time to let their hair down.

"To hear Richard Bacon talking such nonsense is morally bankrupt."

Mr Bacon has been contacted for comment in response to the remarks. 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast.

Two Norfolk seaside hotels named among the best in Britain

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Dave and Angela Dawes from Wisbech, Cambridgeshire at a press conference at Down Hall Country House

Lifestyle | Video

Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions

Pearce Bates and Harry Rutter

Logo Icon
From Wall To Wall LONG LOST FAMILY: BORN WITHOUT TRACE Ep1 Monday 23rd May 2022 on ITV Pictured:

Norfolk zoo keeper abandoned as a baby reunited with mother in ITV show

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comedian Michael McIntyre in the stands before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich.

Michael McIntyre and Robert Rinder spotted at Carrow Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon