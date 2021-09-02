Return of Norwich City fans to Carrow Road not triggering Covid rate rise

Published: 4:54 PM September 2, 2021 Updated: 4:55 PM September 2, 2021

The return of Norwich City fans to watch live football matches has had no noticeable effect on Covid cases in Norfolk, according to council bosses.

Following the end of coronavirus restrictions, Carrow Road is once again hosting capacity crowds.

When Norwich City took on Liverpool in the opening Premier League clash of the season on August 14, it was the first time the stadium had hosted a capacity crowd since Leicester in February last year.

While Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health, had previously said some Covid cases in Norfolk had been traced back to fans watching England matches during Euro 2020, the council has no evidence that Carrow Road matches have triggered any increase in cases.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: "We have not identified any heightened risk linked to football over and above the current moderate levels of Covid in the community."