News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Return of Norwich City fans to Carrow Road not triggering Covid rate rise

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 4:54 PM September 2, 2021    Updated: 4:55 PM September 2, 2021
The Norwich fans wave the flags that were put out on every seat before the Premier League match at C

Norwich City fans returned to Carrow Road in August. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The return of Norwich City fans to watch live football matches has had no noticeable effect on Covid cases in Norfolk, according to council bosses.

Following the end of coronavirus restrictions, Carrow Road is once again hosting capacity crowds.

The Norwich fans before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by Paul Chesterton/

The return of Norwich City fans to Carrow Road has not led to a Covid-19 rate rise.

When Norwich City took on Liverpool in the opening Premier League clash of the season on August 14, it was the first time the stadium had hosted a capacity crowd since Leicester in February last year.

While Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health, had previously said some Covid cases in Norfolk had been traced back to fans watching England matches during Euro 2020, the council has no evidence that Carrow Road matches have triggered any increase in cases.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's public health director. - Credit: Archant

 A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: "We have not identified any heightened risk linked to football over and above the current moderate levels of Covid in the community."

You may also want to watch:

Coronavirus
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The planning inspector has agreed gypsys at Black Gate Farm in Cobholm will have to move

Planning and Development

Travellers forced to move after losing planning appeal

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
CB Tyler Bunn RTC

Norfolk Live

Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Huge 1950s brick-built property with semi-circular bay window in the middle of a large plot with houses behind it

1950s home with huge grounds near Norwich is for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Alok Baluni, Marlborough House

'I was gobsmacked' - Leaseholders hit with £108k bill for roof repairs

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon