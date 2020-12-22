Wellbeing café and hub could be part of new mental health service

Published: 7:00 AM December 22, 2020

REST, a new mental health and wellbeing service, has been launched and is available to anyone over 18 in Norfolk who needs it. - Credit: REST Norwich

The first phase of a project to provide more mental health and wellbeing support in Norfolk has been completed, with a wellbeing café being considered for the next stage.

REST is a wellbeing hub comprising of a network of partners and mental health professionals, with the aim of providing support to people in their communities when they need it.

On December 21, the digital platform was launched online, where users can be referred to access a personalised package focused on promoting self-care and reducing social isolation.

Anyone in Norfolk over the age of 18, including those who are already receiving support for their mental health, is eligible for support from REST, which was commissioned by NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG and delivered by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) in partnership with charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind and social enterprise café The Feed.

The project's second phase is due to be completed next year, and will create a physical space for REST at the Grade I-listed Churchman House, in Norwich city centre.

You may also want to watch:

REST stands for Recover, Eat, Support and Talk, covering some of the key ways in which people engage with each other to promote better mental health and wellbeing.

The eating aspect is delivered by The Feed, a Norwich-based social enterprise providing catering services with the aim of preventing poverty, hunger and homelessness in the fine city.

It is hoped that The Feed will run a wellbeing café at Churchman House once phase two has been completed, to go alongside other planned features such as a daytime community hub, an intensive support package and capacity for a walk-in service.

Norwich Registration Office at Churchman House in St Giles.Picture by SIMON FINLAY. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

The physical space will also host events, community activities and guest workshops.

People can be referred to REST via the Norfolk First Response line on 0808 196 3494. A qualified clinician will perform an assessment and, if appropriate, will refer the user to REST for a personalised support package.

Mental health professionals can also refer directly via the REST website.

For more information, or to contact the service, visit restnorwich.co.uk.