Tap water tastes ‘slightly different’ as work continues

Locals have complained their water tastes like chlorine as mantenence is carried out on their water supply.

Customers have been urged to fill a “jug of water and leave it in the fridge for a few hours” to correct the taste in Beccles.

The Essex and Suffolk Water have said tap water may taste slightly different while they complete maintenance work at the water treatment centre in Barsham.

A spokesperson for Essex and Suffolk Water said: “We are currently carrying out essential maintenance at our water treatment works in Barsham in order to maintain the quality of supply for our customers.

“While this work is taking place customers may notice that the taste is slightly different but this is normal and no reason for concern.”

Works at the plant will be completed by January 24 but customers who have any concerns are urged to contact Essex and Suffolk Water on 0345 782 0999 or via twitter.