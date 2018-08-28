Resident describes ‘uncomfortable, sometimes painful’ wait for attention at failing care home

Clarence Lodge Care Home Archant

An ‘unsafe’ Norfolk care home has been warned it faces urgent enforcement action after problems were uncovered in its latest inspection report.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Government inspectors said staff shortages, inconsistencies with record keeping, issues to do with cleanliness, the way medicines were administered, and a lack of things to do for residents contributed to an overall ‘inadequate’ rating for Clarence Lodge in Gorleston.

The Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) critical report puts the care home, home to 16 people at the time of the inspection, in the worst possible category following its unannounced visit.

Inspectors said some things were better but others were worse or the same since their last visit in February.

One resident told the three-strong team they had to wait up to 30 minutes for attention once they pressed the bell, sometimes because staff were eating.

The resident said: “It depends on what you need but it can be very uncomfortable, sometimes painful.”

Another was quoted in the report: “I think there probably are (enough staff) but I don’t think they use their time wisely or efficiently.

“Sometimes they seem to sit in the dining room chatting, I’m not sure a lot of work gets done.”

Although inspectors found some positive changes had been made to do with dementia-friendly decor they remained unhappy with the mealtime experience and highlighted some cleanliness and housekeeping issues.

There was also a suggestion residents had been given more food for the benefit of inspectors with one visitor telling them: “This isn’t normal you know, there’s more food today, they normally get one scoop of ice-cream, not three.”

A resident added: “There’s a lot here today, are you trying to fatten me up or something?”

At the previous inspection concerns had been raised about the standard of food being poor, with relatives bringing in additional supplies.

“We found at this inspection that the same concerns had been raised and the quality of the food had not improved,” inspectors said.

The report said not all staff were caring.

One resident said: “I think for some it is just a job and they don’t put a lot of effort in.”

The care home was contacted for a response.