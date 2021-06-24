£1m project could 'pave the way' for better care for vulnerable adults

Published: 12:35 PM June 24, 2021

Researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA) are involved in the project which aims to enable staff to get research skills in adult social care services across Hertfordshire and Norfolk, - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A £1m project to improve research in adult social care services across the East of England could "pave the way" for a better quality of care for vulnerable adults.

Researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA) are involved in the project which aims to enable staff to get research skills in adult social care services across Norfolk and Heartfordshire, which will develop and increase the use of research evidence in practice.

The three-year initiative, funded by the National Institute for Health Research and led by the University of Hertfordshire, will allow social care practitioners to develop and increase the use of research evidence in practice to "inform and improve" quality of care.

This means a practitioner could consider using treatment or services that have been shown in research evidence to get better outcomes for clients, says Prof Eneida Mioshi from the UEA's school of health sciences.

More than one million adults in the UK receive personal and practical care and assistance from social care, including critical support for age-related issues, health conditions and disabilities.

In partnership with Hertfordshire and Norfolk County Councils, researchers will create four new social care research in practice teams (SCRiPT) and each member will receive funding to develop their research skills and confidence to improve social care in the region.

Prof Mioshi said: “Building research capacity in adult social care, across our East of England region, will not only support the development and implementation of evidence-based care to improve outcomes – it will also support the development of future research leaders in social care.”

Kathryn Almack, joint project lead at the University of Hertfordshire, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding that will enable us to significantly raise the profile of research within the field of adult social care.

“Practitioner-led research has long been seen as a vital resource in healthcare, and I am very pleased to see its value being recognised in social care too.

"This funding will help us to upskill and empower staff, creating time and space for tailored research projects that directly contribute to better care for vulnerable adults across the region.”