Clever boy - rescue dog joins clap for carers

Six year old Jack Russell Smudge, who is currently being cared for at the RSPCA Eau Brink Rehoming Centre in Norfolk, has been joining in clapping for carers. Picture: RSPCA RSPCA

A clever little rescue dog has been joining the nation as it claps for carers.

Jack Russell terrier Smudge, who is six years old, is currently being cared for at the RSPCA Eau Brink Rehoming Centre near King’s Lynn, after a sad change in circumstances for his previous owners.

He’s been at the centre a number of weeks and it was while staff were getting to know him they discovered his talent of being able to clap.

Penny Skate, chairman of the RSPCA’s Norfolk West branch, said: “Smudge is such a clever boy and such a delight to be around. Every time he’s asked to clap for the carers it really looks like he is putting his heart and soul into it. “It’s a lovely sight to see Smudge so happy and enjoying himself. We really want to share his video with the country and hopefully Smudge clapping can help to put a smile on people’s faces during these uncertain times.”

Smudge is still on the lookout for a new family. He is a friendly dog with a non-stop waggy tail.

He likes lots of fuss and enjoys a nice walk. He is very well behaved, walks nicely on his lead and is generally happy to trot alongside other dogs.

Smudge is looking for a home where he will have company throughout the day. He would like two good walks a day with additional playtime.

Like animal charities up and down the country, rehoming had been paused at the RSPCA Norfolk West branch due to the coronavirus crisis.

But Defra has approved guidelines, put together by the Canine and Feline Sector Group, to allow animal welfare charities in England to rehome safely during the pandemic. The RSPCA will start finding homes for the animals in its care using a new safe rehoming and fostering process - although animal centres will remain closed to the public.

Anyone interested in rehoming Smudge or any other animals at the centre is urged to read the branches rehoming guidelines and follow the instructions on the website here

