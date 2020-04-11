Surprise banner brings tears to eyes of GP surgery staff

Medical staff have been given a morale boost during the coronavirus pandemic after a surprise banner of support was hung up outside their GP practice.

The team at Reepham and Aylsham Medical Practice were welcomed by the sign when they arrived at work on Friday morning. It read: “Thank you NHS #stayhome #staysafe”.

The sign was made by local residents as part of ongoing efforts to back key workers during the outbreak, and caused several members of staff to cry at the gesture.

Wendy Dicks, practice manager at the surgery, said: “It was such a lovely thing for our staff to come into today. We have received lots of gifts and messages of thanks from our patients which mean the world to our staff and really boosts morale at this time.

“Many patients have thanked us for taking their calls and booking appointments and all we really want to say is that we are still here doing our day job. We are here to look after you like we always have done.

“The messages of support are really appreciated and this morning’s sign brought a tear to several of our eyes as it means so much but we are here to help you so please do call our patient line and visit our website if you need us.”

