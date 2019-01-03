Search

Advanced search

Record number of flu vaccinations for hospital staff

03 January, 2019 - 14:50
Hilary Winch, NNUH head of workplace health, safety and wellbeing. Photo: NNUH

Hilary Winch, NNUH head of workplace health, safety and wellbeing. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

A record number of staff at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital University (NNUH) have benefitted from a flu vaccination over the past few months – one of the best levels of take-up amongst NHS staff in the country.

The Proud to be an NNUH Flu Fighter campaign has proved a massive success with more than 6,000 staff receiving the protective vaccination, representing over 80pc of staff - the best-ever figure for NNUH. Hilary Winch, head of workplace health, safety and wellbeing, said: “We take our duty of care very seriously at NNUH and are delighted so many members of staff have recognised their professional responsibility and taken up the offer of a flu vaccination.”

Jeremy Over, director of workforce, added: “I give my thanks to our flu fighter team and colleagues across the hospital for their incredible support and rolling up their sleeves so that we can protect our patients, our colleagues, families and community. We are proud to be a flu fighting trust.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

#includeImage($article, 225)

Joy at car park plans to ease ‘nightmare’ school run

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police seize car after disqualified and uninsured driver caught behind the wheel

#includeImage($article, 225)

New Year Babies: Meet the new arrivals at the James Paget Hospital who’ll ‘always have a birthday party’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Minimum 20 years for ‘jealous’ man who brutally murdered his former partner

Gediminas Jasinskas has pleaded guilty to the murder of Cristina Magda-Calancea. Picture: Norfolk Police

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists