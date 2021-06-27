Dear health secretary - here is our wish list for Norfolk and Waveney

Published: 4:12 PM June 27, 2021 Updated: 4:17 PM June 27, 2021

A new hospital, funding for more mental health beds and improving dentistry - those are among the priorities we urge the new health secretary to deliver for Norfolk and Waveney.

The whirlwind events of the last 48 hours since Matt Hancock's departure means Sajid Javid has to take up the mantle to drive the country through this next phase of the pandemic.

Ensuring the ongoing vaccination effort and the reduction of Delta variant cases must be a priority to avoid any further unnecessary pressures on the NHS, businesses and the public's mental health.

However health matters do not cease to exist because of a pandemic and we call for Mr Javid not to forget this and ensure government support for Norfolk and Waveney's services.

Here is our wish list to him.

An example of one of the 131 props in place around the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, including its kitchen and Rudham ward. - Credit: QEH

Queen Elizabeth Hospital

We say again West Norfolk needs a new hospital.

There should be no more delay or hesitation when the Queen Elizabeth Hospital has some 200 props holding up its roof.

You may also want to watch:

This paper, the trust and more than 7,000 readers are calling for its rebuild, something that should not have waited this length of time and the health minister must not hide away that it has reached its end of life and a new building is the only and right answer for the patients, staff and community.

It was an insult when his predecessor dodged tough questions when he did not include the EDP in his visit to the hospital only two weeks ago and we urge Mr Javid to come and see for himself and take action quickly.

We hope he meets with the community, campaigners and us, and does not need a personal delivery of the petition to his Bromsgrove office.

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

NHS backlog

Waiting lists now are more than 90,000 in Norfolk and Waveney and will likely to continue to grow before they reduce following the pandemic.

It's a national issue but Norfolk and Waveney has the fifth highest list in the country for people waiting more than a year for surgery - that has to be addressed.

NHS trusts are working together to use all space available and staffing to try and reduce lists, but this will take time, and after more than a year of strain caring for Covid-19 patients and a forced stop to elective operations staff cannot be expected to continue working flat out, or workforce numbers will suffer.

GPs across the region are at stretching point with growing catchment areas and the first point of call for patients in need.

Two services run by Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust have been rated as required improvement by CQC inspectors. Photo: NSFT - Credit: NSFT

Mental health

The impact of the pandemic will be felt for years to come and funding needs to be provided for non clinical and clinical mental health services in Norfolk and Waveney.

While at local level changes must continue at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation to improve services, it must have help from commissioners and government if services are to make a difference and cuts and closures do not occur.

Government must make sure the county has no more out of area placements for people of any age and do this before the end of the year.

New wards go so far but more beds are needed and can only remain open if there is funding.

In the case of older adult beds this is currently funded within NSFT's budgets, which poses a risk to other services further down the line if no additional funding is secured and no-one suffering will mental ill health should be sent away for treatment.

Calls have been made for a dental school in Norfolk, as NHS practices across Norfolk struggle to meet the increasing demand for appointments. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dentistry

The pandemic has resulted in routine check-ups being postponed and many Norfolk and Waveney residents unable to register with a dentist.

Dentists in Norfolk and Waveney are unable to take on new patients and as a county it has been hard to attract new dentists to move here, with Healthwatch Norfolk calling for the investment in a dentistrey school.

Social care

This week Norfolk County Council said it can only stretch the elastic of its budget so far unless it has support from the government to sort council funding - especially for adult social care.

The report revealed in its report a proposed 17.7m in savings could be placed on adult social services and £8.7m on children's services.

With a growing population, measures need to be put in place to ensure there is the care for those who need it in their older years.



