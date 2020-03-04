Hundreds of glow sticks lit up for toddler with brain tumour

Wendy and Aaron Lambert (mum and dad) with Esme. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

Almost 200 people dressed up in neon clothes and waved vibrant glow sticks in support of a young girl who was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour two years ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ready Steady Glow starlight walk, organised for three-year-old Esmé Lambert, saw dozen of people turn out to light up the streets of Dereham. Picture: PAUL SANDFORD The Ready Steady Glow starlight walk, organised for three-year-old Esmé Lambert, saw dozen of people turn out to light up the streets of Dereham. Picture: PAUL SANDFORD

The Ready Steady Glow starlight walk , organised for three-year-old Esmé Lambert, saw dozen of people turn out to light up the streets of Dereham in support of the youngster from Swaffham.

Organised by family friend Katy Hacon and Paul Sandford, landlord at the town's Railway Tavern, more than £1,000 was raised to go towards helping the family.

Mr Sandford said: "Thank you to all that turned out. Absolutely fantastic. I'm so proud of our little pub, you never cease to amaze. Too many people to thank but you all know who you are. Katy Hacon you are a legend. Well done."

You may also want to watch:

The toddler was first diagnosed back in 2018 after her parents, Aaron and Wendy Lambert, of Kestrel Close, took her to the doctors as she had been feeling unwell. On further examination, a brain tumour was discovered.

The walk took place on Saturday, February 29, from the Railway Tavern via Wellington Road, before looping back to the pub.