Survey: Have your say on Freedom Day

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 10:24 AM July 2, 2021    Updated: 10:32 AM July 2, 2021
A group of scientists has written an open letter calling for restrictions including social distancin

Social distance restrictions could be lifted by the government on July 19. - Credit: Simon Parkin

As the country approaches so-called Freedom Day when social distancing restrictions are expected to be dropped, many are thinking about how everyday lives will change.

To gauge public opinion on how daily habits and behaviours might alter from July 19, the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News and its sister weekly titles have released an online survey.

Questions focus on if people will keep their distance from others, continue to use hand sanitiser and if there are activities people will do not do after freedom day, among other topics.

Recent statistics provided by Norfolk County Council show that, for the seven days leading up to June 11, there were 18 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in Norfolk, compared to 10.8 per 100,000 the week before, with an overall county rate increase of more than 66pc.

That remains below the East of England average of 34.6 cases per 100,000 and the England average of 72.7 per 100,000.



