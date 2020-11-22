‘I knew it would all end in tiers’ - Your reaction to new restrictions after lockdown

England will enter a strengthened three tier system when national lockdown measures end on December 2.

This means that while some tiers will have the same conditions as prior to the latest lockdown, others will be strengthened.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to go through the plans with cabinet today, reveal his “Covid winter plan”, which will detail the exit strategy for the second national lockdown on Monday and announce which regions will enter which tiered systems on Thursday.

Tanya Kelsey said: “This lockdown has been completely pointless with schools being open, sitting side by side in classes all day and travelling on a crammed bus, but can’t have a kid who they have mixed with all day round for tea or even play in the garden.”

Some people feel as if they are stuck in somewhat of a limbo, with Richard Pryor saying: “Surprise surprise, here we go again.”

Others have reflected the view that lockdown hasn’t worked, with Benjamin Hunt commenting: “And yet with lockdown towns like Wymondham have rises in covid, Attleborough will be next, then Thetford.. Just follow the A11 up to London. As others say, what lockdown.”

Other readers highlighted the problems with children being forced to self-isolate if they come into contact with other children with the virus or if they catch it.

Lucie Oaks said: “So what about the parents who have to stay at home to look after their kids that have been forced out of school to isolate? My son had to be collected Friday. He’s now on 14 day isolation until 4th of December.”

Others like Tom Davies talked about how this lockdown has not felt like the first one.

He commented: “I mean no offence but what is the difference going to be? Most shops open apart from the small businesses that need to be open the most right now. Schools will stay the same. Just not sure what the difference is and not sure the current lockdown has made a difference other than hurting small businesses.”

Lastly, Scott Lincoln made a valid point saying: “I knew it would all end in tiers.”