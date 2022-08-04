Your chance to highlight a community health care hero

Families are being invited to show their appreciation for anyone that has gone above and beyond to deliver care in the community.

The Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust has opened nominations for its annual REACH Awards, which celebrates the most dedicated of community care workers.

The awards ceremony, which is split into 10 categories, offers recognition for the Trust's 2,500-strong staff forced each year.

One of these categories, The Patient Choice Award, places the judging power in the hands of anybody receiving care from the Trust or their families.

And bosses are asking families to come forward and help pick the nominees.

Stephen Collman, chief executive of NCH&C, said: "It is not an over-statement to say that wihout our people we are ntohing.

"The last two years have been incredibly challenging for everyone within the Trust, so it has never been more important to publicly recognise and celebrate the achievements of the teams and individuals that are delivering exceptional health and social care services in the Norfolk community every day."

To nominate somebody, visit https://www.norfolkcommunityhealthandcare.nhs.uk/reach-awards/. Nominations close on Sunday, August 28.