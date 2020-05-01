Search

Advanced search

RAF bases keeping moral high as team becomes 999 responders

PUBLISHED: 12:01 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 01 May 2020

A child of a U.S. Air Force Airman colors a picture of a rainbow at Royal Air Force Lakenheath. Picture: Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte

A child of a U.S. Air Force Airman colors a picture of a rainbow at Royal Air Force Lakenheath. Picture: Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte

Archant

RAF Lakenheath and Mildenhall staff have been showing support to NHS workers with special messages and rainbows in their windows.

Warrant Officer Karl Phillips; RAF Honington Co-Response Team Leader. Picture: RAF HoningtonWarrant Officer Karl Phillips; RAF Honington Co-Response Team Leader. Picture: RAF Honington

It follows messages of support from the surrounding communities for those on our frontlines.

Col. Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander, said: “As you can imagine, our Airmen and families are experiencing hardships, but attitudes remain positive and Team Liberty continues to take care of each other.

“Health protection for our force at the 48th Fighter Wing is our top priority and we are committed to doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19, while continuing mission operations. Despite this pandemic, we have to ensure the Liberty Wing remains ready to respond to any threats to our national security.

“I cannot overemphasize our appreciation for those professional working the frontlines to combat COVID-19, and the collaborative relationship between our 48th Medical Group and the National Health Service.”

RAF Honington Co-Response Team. Picture: RAF HoningtonRAF Honington Co-Response Team. Picture: RAF Honington

At RAF Honington the co-responder team has received two double staffed ambulances so it can assist the East of England Ambulance Trust (EEAT)

You may also want to watch:

Following training six members of the team are now working directly in support of the NHS.

Team leader, WO Karl Phillips, said: “The training provided by professional clinical trainers from EEAT was superb.

A child of a U.S. Air Force Airman displays artwork in their window in Liberty Village at Royal Air Force Lakenheath. Picture: Airman 1st Class Jessi MonteA child of a U.S. Air Force Airman displays artwork in their window in Liberty Village at Royal Air Force Lakenheath. Picture: Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte

“These people worked exceptionally hard to ensure we received the very best theoretical and practical training available in order to properly prepare us for the task. This was further enhanced by Covid-19 specific training, including PPE, hospital handover procedures and emergency transfer protocols.”

RAF Honington now has a range of experienced personnel that are blue-light rapid response vehicle driver qualified.

WO Phillips joined the scheme in 2003 and as an experienced response driver has amassed thousands of hours of volunteering and responding to 999 calls.

He joined the RAF Honington co-response team in 2016 and has been the team leader since 2018.

He said: “I am extremely proud of my team and we, collectively, are equally as proud to operate alongside EEAST in assisting the NHS in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, I am appreciative of my team’s line managers for supporting their respective troops whilst they undertake this role; however, most importantly, I would like to thank the families of our responders. Their support for their loved ones is deeply appreciated and is vital to the continued effort.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Driver caught at 124mph on A47 as police target high speeders in Norfolk

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 124mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Caravans move on to park and ride site in Norwich

Travellers have arrived and moved into the Sprowston Park & Ride, which is closed during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich man defied odds to survive coronavirus and become celebrity on other side of world

Brian “Mr Brian” Lockwood of Norwich with the medical team in Kerala who saved his life. Picture: Family Collection

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Most Read

A £2,000 plot of land sells for staggering £42,000 at auction

The land which went for more than 20 times its guide price at auction. Pic: SUBMITTED

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Boatbuilder goes into administration after 100 years in business

Windboats Marine has now gone into administration. Picture: Windboats Marine

Row as tractor squeezes by ambulance tending to boy with suspected coronavirus

The tractor with large attachment squeezing by parked vehicles in The Street, Syderstone. Picture: Steve Kidd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Norwich man defied odds to survive coronavirus and become celebrity on other side of world

Brian “Mr Brian” Lockwood of Norwich with the medical team in Kerala who saved his life. Picture: Family Collection

Driver caught at 124mph on A47 as police target high speeders in Norfolk

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 124mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Nurse terrified of heights plans skydive to raise money for colleagues

Isabelle Brown, from Gorleston, is planning to do a skydive to raise money for her colleagues at the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Isabelle Brown

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT
Drive 24