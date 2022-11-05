Inquest probes death of woman after two week care home respite stay

Janice Hopper died in hospital after being care for at Windmill House in Wymondham - Credit: Family submit/Google

An inquest has heard how a woman died after being readmitted to hospital in a critical condition just two weeks after being discharged into a care home to recover from an operation.

Janice Hopper, 74, was placed in Windmill House, in Wymondham, for respite care after undergoing a hip replacement operation at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Janice Hopper, who died aged 74 in February - Credit: Family submit

But two weeks later she was readmitted to the hospital in a critical condition, suffering from an acute kidney injury linked to dehydration and in a hyperosmolar hyperglycaemic state.

She died on February 12, just over a month after being admitted to the care home, on New Year's Eve.

The incident sparked safeguarding concerns around the care she received while a temporary resident of the home.

The court heard Mrs Hopper, who was diabetic, was living with dementia, which meant her food and fluid intake "fluctuated", meaning she would need reminding to eat and drink enough.

Her family raised concerns that the care home did not do enough to make sure that she did so, and also questioned the amount of communication they received during her stay.

Windmill House in Wymondham, where Janice Hopper spent two weeks - Credit: Google

Meanwhile, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake highlighted a number of errors on an 81-page care plan prepared by the home on Mrs Hopper's arrival there - which was only submitted into evidence the day before the hearing.

The plan contained inaccuracies, including referring to Mrs Hopper as "a sociable man who enjoyed eating meals in the dining room" - despite the fact she was isolating in her room for the entire stay.

The plan also stated that she had a "healthy appetite and enjoyed home-cooked food".

Mrs Lake said: "It seems to me this does not relate to her."

Julie Aldred, manager of Windmill House, claimed the errors in the care plan were typographic, and would not have affected the approach to her care.

The court was also told Mrs Hopper suffered a fall during her stay - but Ms Aldred insisted she was thoroughly checked over afterwards and that there were "no concerns at all" about how it affected her.

Mrs Hopper's medical cause of death was linked to Alzheimer's, chronic kidney failure and type two diabetes.

The inquest was adjourned until November 17, when further evidence will be given.