Which NHS services are available on the day of the Queen's funeral?

The NHS walk-in centre in Rouen Road, Norwich will remain open over the bank holiday - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

People with planned hospital treatments on the day of the Queen's funeral have been warned they may be cancelled.

With September 19 now a public bank holiday, the region's hospitals will be operating on a scaled-back basis.

It will see urgent, emergency and cancer treatments continue, but routine work will be reduced.

This will mean that some operations and routine appointments are set to be rescheduled.

Patients with existing appointments though are urged to still attend unless they are informed otherwise.

The occasion will also see the closure of GP practices across Norfolk and Waveney, with patients instead urged to call NHS 111 if they require help.

However, the walk-in centre in Rouen Road Norwich will continue to treat patients between 7am and 9pm.

Covid-19 vaccination bookings will largely be honoured as planned, with health bosses having already contacted any people whose appointments have been cancelled.

Appointments with mental health services are expected to go ahead as planned, unless patients are told otherwise.

Health leaders have also urged people to make sure they have adequate supplies of prescribed medications, with pharmacies also set to close on the bank holiday.

Some community pharmacies may continue to operate, with people encouraged to search "find a pharmacy NHS" to confirm these opening hours.

A spokesman for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital said: "Following the announcement of a bank holiday on Monday, September,19, our hospital trust will continue to run emergency, urgent and cancer services on that day.

"A reduced routine service will also be provided to allow as many staff as possible to participate in the bank holiday and witness the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Patients whose appointments are postponed on Monday 19 September will be contacted by the hospital speciality in charge of their appointment to confirm.

"Patients who do not hear from us before 19 September should attend as planned or notify the hospital if they are unable to attend their appointment."

Urgent and emergency care services, including A&E departments across the region's three acute hospitals, will continue as normal.

Likewise, normal advice services will be available through NHS 111 and ambulances will continue to run as usual.