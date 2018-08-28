Queen Elizabeth Hospital radiology book will help children with their fears of X-rays

Sally Nederpel has written a book to help children through an x-ray. Photo:QEH QEH

A 33-year-old hospital worker has written a new children’s book to ease young people’s fears of radiology machines.

Sally Nederpel wrote Arthur Has An X-ray in the hope of helping her own children get through tests like ultrasound, CT and MRI scans as well as X-rays.

Using her son, Oli, as the model, it gives step-by-step descriptions of what happens during these tests.

“If you see a real child as opposed to an illustration, it makes it more relatable,” said Ms Nederpel.

“I am also pleased with the storyboard style format, as it makes it easy for all children to understand.”

The book is now being used in her place of work within many of the children’s departments such as, Roxburgh Children’s Centre, the hospital’s radiology department, emergency department and Rudham Ward. Rudham is a general paediatric ward which caters for children from birth to the age of 16, with 23 beds plus five assessment beds.

Now a radiology clinical support worker, Ms Nederpel has worked at The QEH since the age of 16 and has created the book as one of her final assignments for a health studies foundation degree.

Ms Nederpel said: “Generally children attend Radiology when they are either in pain or feeling unwell, so the large machines and their flashing lights can be frightening. We have had some children who have found it quite upsetting.”

Arthur is displayed preparing and going for his X-ray, something which many children have never experienced therefore would be unaware of the procedure.

Despite the bright lights and loud noises, this book was created with the hope to educate and ease children’s fears they may have about tests such as these.

Ms Nederpel said: “I hope that it takes away some of the anxiety for children when they come to radiology for tests.”

You will be able to find an electronic version of the book on The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn’s website.