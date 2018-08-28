Search

Queen Elizabeth Hospital celebrates an A rating and top 10 ranking for its stroke unit

PUBLISHED: 12:19 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 02 January 2019

Some of the Stroke Team enjoy a tea party to celebrate the successful rating. Photo: QEH

QEH

Staff at a Norfolk hospital are celebrating after being ranked in the top 10 stroke units for another year.

West Raynham Ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn has been voted the sixth best performing stroke unit in the country for its treatment and performance rates.

It received an ‘A’ rating from the Royal College of Physicians for its work.

One of the outstanding achievements noted was that patients, suspected of having a stroke are seen within two minutes of arriving at the QEH and receive vital thrombolysis treatment within 40 minutes, which helps patients to regain independence and mobility after a stroke if it is given early enough.

Stroke consultant and acting medical director Dr Raj Shekhar said: “We are delighted with the ranking as it is a demonstration of the hard work put in by the staff on West Raynham along with reflecting the excellent team working arrangements with the paramedics along with colleagues in A&E and radiology.

“This rating also reflects our determination to ensure that we see and treat patients early to improve their outcomes and help them to go onto live independently.”

Ward manager sister Tania Afonso said: “We work closely with a data analyst to ensure that we have up-to-date information. This is a fantastic achievement and I want to say a big thank you to everyone in the unit for their hard work.”

The stroke team is working with West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to run the first clinic in the region to help prevent people from suffering strokes.

Accountable officer for West Norfolk CCG, John Webster, said: “This top rating for the QEH’s stroke unit is great news, and testament to the staff’s hard work and innovation. The CCG, QEH, and three GP practices – Vida Healthcare, Southgates Medical and Surgical Centre, and St James’ Medical Practice, have worked together on the atrial fibrillation clinics.

“It’s a new approach and it’s already benefitting local people patients are being seen, and treated, faster.”

