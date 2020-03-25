Search

Hospital asks pregnant women to go on their own to antenatal and ultrasound appointments

PUBLISHED: 07:49 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:50 25 March 2020

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

A hospital has urged pregnant women to go on their own to antenatal and ultrasound appointments.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn has issued the restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And they said that women being induced, in labour or on Castleacre ward are only allowed one designated birth partner for the duration of their stay in hospital.

And the hospital added that due to precautions around Covid-19 there are reduced food nd drink outlets available.

