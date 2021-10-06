Options for QEH rebuild expected to be heard next month

Published: 6:00 AM October 6, 2021

An example of one of the 131 props in place around the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, including its kitchen and Rudham ward. - Credit: QEH

The number of props holding up the roof of a crumbling Norfolk hospital has now hit 211.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn has had its roof held up metal props since last year. But the QEH was not included in the list of 40 new-build hospitals announced in October.

In September, the hospital’s trust submitted a bid to be one of eight further replacement hospitals to the Department of Health.

Last week they also started preparing phase two of a Strategic Outline Case. This will include reviewing and assessing a range of options – both on and off site – for a new hospital, ahead of proposing a preferred option.

A shortlist of options is expected to be presented to the QEH trust’s board of directors in November.

