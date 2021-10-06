Options for QEH rebuild expected to be heard next month
- Credit: QEH
The number of props holding up the roof of a crumbling Norfolk hospital has now hit 211.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn has had its roof held up metal props since last year. But the QEH was not included in the list of 40 new-build hospitals announced in October.
In September, the hospital’s trust submitted a bid to be one of eight further replacement hospitals to the Department of Health.
Last week they also started preparing phase two of a Strategic Outline Case. This will include reviewing and assessing a range of options – both on and off site – for a new hospital, ahead of proposing a preferred option.
A shortlist of options is expected to be presented to the QEH trust’s board of directors in November.
More than 8,700 people have signed our Rebuild the QEH petition - you can do so here.
You may also want to watch:
We're calling on the government to look again at its precarious situation, and to think of local residents and the hospital's incredible staff, who should be able to work in modern facilities.
By signing our petition, you can add your voice to the many who are calling for the ageing hospital to be replaced.
Most Read
- 1 'Squatter' couple's planning bid to use patch of land as private garden
- 2 Council's search for dead dog in south Norfolk lay-by continues
- 3 Van stuck in flood water under railway bridge
- 4 Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord
- 5 Homes bid approved despite objection in 'strongest possible terms'
- 6 Norfolk police officer could lose job over ‘false claims’ for £390 overtime
- 7 Broads bosses seek chief constable apology after police probe
- 8 Electric car charging licences in Norfolk rubber-stamped
- 9 Trapped people released after two-car crash in north Norfolk
- 10 Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in