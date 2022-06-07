Millions will not 'extend life' of crumbing Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Health minister Edward Argar is shown props in the ceiling of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: QEH

Millions being spent to fail-safe the crumbling Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the next few years will not extend its lifespan, its board of directors have been told.

The hospital in King's Lynn is currently being held up by 1,528 steel and timber props as it waits to learn if it has made the government's long list for a full rebuild.

But in the meantime, £30m is due to be spent over the next three years to continue to add fail-safes across its first floor.

The project will see six wards per year protected for the next four years, including its operating theatres.

However, at a meeting of the hospital's board of directors, deputy chief executive Laura Skaithe-Knight warned that this major investment would simply serve to conserve the hospital and would not see its life extended.

It is said that the hospital will not be fit for purpose beyond 2030 and last month it was warned that if it is not chosen as one of eight sites to be completely rebuilt, parts will need to be closed even before then.

Ms Skaithe-Knight said: "The next three years are about increasing safety. This does not extend the life of the hospital beyond 2030 and we should not lose sight of that."

The hospital was not listed among 40 announced for either renovation or replacement - including the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston - announced by the government in October 2020, but has since been campaigning to be chosen among eight due to be added to the scheme.

Last week, the hospital was visited by health minister Edward Argar who was shown first-hand the crumbling state of the building.

An announcement over the eight new additions has been expected for some time, but is yet to be made.

Ms Skaithe-Knight added: "There has been a real outpouring of community support for our bid in Norfolk.

"We share the frustration that there has not been any announcement yet and we have not been given any reason why.

"However, we know we have a very strong and compelling case that there absolutely has to be a solution beyond propping and fail-safing."