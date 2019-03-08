Was your baby delivered by one of these four QEH midwives?

Pictured, from left, are: Patricia Wolstanholme, Tracey Stafford, Christine Harvey and Tracy Cross. Picture: QEH Archant

Four midwifes are hanging up their uniforms after delivering thousands of babies and giving a combined total of 140 years to The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn.

Tracey Stafford, Christine Harvey, Tracy Cross and Patricia Wolstanholme were wished a happy retirement by colleagues in the maternity department.

Antenatal and newborn screening coordinator Ms Cross made an impact on families across West Norfolk during her 36-year career.

She delivered hundreds of babies throughout, making a difference to families during difficult pregnancies.

In the past six years she has worked with women and their partners whose babies have died before birth or are facing severe disabilities.

She said: “The best bit about being a midwife is being able to give a positive experience to women and children in West Norfolk.

“Sometimes the families just need to know that they can ring you at any time to get advice or if you put them in contact with support networks.

“After supporting the mum and the family through the difficult time along with the next pregnancy and then you see them holding their new baby – it’s the best feeling in the world.”

Community midwife Ms Stafford helped generations of new mums and babies in West Norfolk since joining in 1983.

She is among the community midwives who provide a home birth service.

She said: “Every day has been a highlight and I have always learned something new.”

Senior midwife Ms Harvey has been part of the team for nearly 40 years and has delivered 957 babies.

She joined in 1980 and undertook her general nursing training before going on to take the additional midwifery qualifications.

She said: “One of the things I have enjoyed most as a midwife is seeing trainee midwives progress. They arrive nervous and then go onto develop their expertise.”

Practice development support worker Ms Wolstanholme saw a number of changes during her 29 years with the Trust and is hoping to return on a part-time basis.

She said: “I have enjoyed my 29 years here: there have been a lot of highlights.”