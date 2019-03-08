Search

Awards recognise hospital heroes

PUBLISHED: 12:15 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 08 November 2019

Winners at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's annual awards night Picture: QEH

Archant

Hospital heroes were celebrated at a special awards night championing the very best of the NHS.

More than 200 staff from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn turned out for its annual awards, which recognise the contributions of staff and volunteers.

The awards were handed out in 11 categories, ranging from team of the year and unsung hero of the year to leader of the year.

The full list of winners:

We Care Award - Dr Lorraine De Gray, consultant, anaesthetics

We Act Award - Gavin Walker, physician associate, general medicine

We Listen Award - Kelly Elkins, housekeeper, Shouldham Ward

Volunteer of the Year Award - John Voaden, volunteer, Emergency Department

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year - Danny Brooks, maintenance assistant, Mechanical Engineering

Team of the Year Award - Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Behind the Scenes Award - Simon Blatch, assistant practitioner, Occupational Therapy

Unsung Hero Award - Syrial Monk, healthcare assistant, Acute Medical Unit

Leader of the Year Award - Claire Kent, deputy head of nursing, Medicine

Chairman's Award - Debbie Linford, nursery nurse, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Living Our Values Outstanding Achievement Award - Mark Collins, fire safety manager, Estates

The event, held at Knights Hill, was hosted by KLFM's Simon Rowe, as part of his Simon Rowe Show and broadcast live on Hospital Radio Lynn.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of hospital, said: "Very many congratulations to our winners, to everyone who was shortlisted and to the 400 staff and volunteers who were nominated by patients, their families and colleagues for going the extra mile.

"We are determined to do ever more to celebrate, value and recognise our staff and to say 'thank you' for the care they deliver to our patients and their commitment to our hospital.

"I would also like to thank our charitable trust fund and local businesses and companies for making these awards possible and our local community for all they do to support our hospitals throughout the year."

Topic Tags:

