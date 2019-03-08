Awards recognise hospital heroes
Hospital heroes were celebrated at a special awards night championing the very best of the NHS.
More than 200 staff from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn turned out for its annual awards, which recognise the contributions of staff and volunteers.
The awards were handed out in 11 categories, ranging from team of the year and unsung hero of the year to leader of the year.
The full list of winners:
We Care Award - Dr Lorraine De Gray, consultant, anaesthetics
We Act Award - Gavin Walker, physician associate, general medicine
We Listen Award - Kelly Elkins, housekeeper, Shouldham Ward
Volunteer of the Year Award - John Voaden, volunteer, Emergency Department
Apprentice/Trainee of the Year - Danny Brooks, maintenance assistant, Mechanical Engineering
Team of the Year Award - Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Behind the Scenes Award - Simon Blatch, assistant practitioner, Occupational Therapy
Unsung Hero Award - Syrial Monk, healthcare assistant, Acute Medical Unit
Leader of the Year Award - Claire Kent, deputy head of nursing, Medicine
Chairman's Award - Debbie Linford, nursery nurse, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Living Our Values Outstanding Achievement Award - Mark Collins, fire safety manager, Estates
The event, held at Knights Hill, was hosted by KLFM's Simon Rowe, as part of his Simon Rowe Show and broadcast live on Hospital Radio Lynn.
Caroline Shaw, chief executive of hospital, said: "Very many congratulations to our winners, to everyone who was shortlisted and to the 400 staff and volunteers who were nominated by patients, their families and colleagues for going the extra mile.
"We are determined to do ever more to celebrate, value and recognise our staff and to say 'thank you' for the care they deliver to our patients and their commitment to our hospital.
"I would also like to thank our charitable trust fund and local businesses and companies for making these awards possible and our local community for all they do to support our hospitals throughout the year."