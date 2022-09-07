Proposed replacement for crumbling hospital would be 38pc larger

The public meeting where plans for a new car park to make way for a replacement for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn were on display - Credit: Chris Bishop

The replacement for Britain's most dilapidated hospital will have to be a third larger to cope with expected demand if it gets the go-ahead, a public meeting has heard.

More details of the proposed new Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King's Lynn emerged at a public meeting about the first phase of the development.

An artist's impression of the new hospital car park - Credit: QEH

A new multi-storey car park has been proposed for part of the site to free up space for the new hospital, which would be built on what is the current hospital's car park if the government agrees to fund the £862m rebuild.

Laura Skaife-Knight, the hospital's deputy chief executive, said work on the first phase could begin next year.

She told the meeting at Knights Hill Hotel: "We are as optimistic as we can be there will be a positive announcement.

Laura Skaife-Knight addresses the public meeting on the new hospital plans at Knights Hill - Credit: Chris Bishop

"I was pleased to see our new prime minister reaffirm her commitment to the new hospital programme, I think that's a really positive sign."

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss pledged to build the hospitals Britain needed in her first speech after becoming PM on Tuesday. She has previously said she was committed to a new QEH if she became PM.

Mrs Skaife-Knight said the new four-storey hospital would be 38pc larger than the current QEH, with beds increased from 500 to 670 to cope with demand from west Norfolk's growing population. Operating theatres would also be increased from 11 to 18.

A graphic showing the proposed new hospital (green) which would be built on what is currently the car park - Credit: QEH

Nichola Hunter, the QEH's acting director of estates, said £90m was being spent on shoring up the current hospital.

But that money will not keep the hospital open beyond its projected end of life date of 2030.

Supports holding up part of the ceiling at the hospital - Credit: Chris Bishop

Much of the QEH was built from so called RAAC - reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete - planks with a life expectancy of 30 years in 1980.

The hospital is still operating more than 40 years later, while more than 1,500 props are needed to stop it collapsing.

Part of the roof of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital which is held up with steel and timber supports - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mrs Skaithe-Knight said she had invited new health secretary Therese Coffey to visit the hospital.

While an extra eight rebuilds are expected to be agreed from more than 100 applications, there have also been suggestions that the government might treat five so-called RAAC hospitals as priority cases and add them to programme.

Proposals for the new car park which would be the first phase of a hospital revamp on show at Knights Hill - Credit: Chris Bishop

Proposals are on show at Knights Hill, off the A148 Grimston Road on Thursday, September 8 (6.30pm to 8.30pm) and Friday, September 9 (midday to 1pm) online using Zoom.



