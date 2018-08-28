Search

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn announces new chief executive

PUBLISHED: 13:33 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:26 13 December 2018

The new CEO of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital - Caroline Shaw. Photo: QEH

QEH

A hospital in special measures has appointed a new chief executive.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn was put in special measures earlier this year after health watchdog the Care Quality Commission ruled it was inadequate.

Last week chief executive Jon Green resigned to take up a post at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Mr Green’s replacement is Caroline Shaw, currently deputy chief executive and chief operating officer at Nottingham University Hospital. She will join the QEH on January 14.

Mrs Shaw said: “I very much look forward to joining team QEH and getting to know the organisation and its staff and I’m excited about leading the organisation on its journey of improvement.

“I’m passionate about creating the right culture and conditions for building a happy workforce and always putting patients first.”

During her time as chief executive at the Nottingham University Hospital, Mrs Shaw and her staff took centre stage on BBC Two documentary show Hospital, which involved camera crews shadowing staff for two months.

Before joining the Nottingham University Hospital, Mrs Shaw was chief executive at the Christie cancer hospital in Manchester where she was under investigation for alledgedly using NHS money to fund a trip to Ibiza. The allegations were eventually dropped and Mrs Shaw resigned.

