News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Covid cases stabilising at Norfolk hospital

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:25 PM January 6, 2022
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Accident and Emergency entrance

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Accident and Emergency entrance - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The number of people being treated for Covid at one Norfolk hospital is stabilising, a senior official has said.

Some routine surgical procedures have been reduced because of staff shortages on its wards.

Denise Smith, chief operating officer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, told BBC Radio Norfolk the number of Covid-positive patients being discharged each day was the same as the number being admitted.

Ms Smith did not give a number but the latest NHS data shows 25 people were admitted to the hospital  in the seven days to December 26.

Denise Smith, chief operating officer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Queen Elizabeth Hospit

Denise Smith, chief operating officer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Queen Elizabeth Hospital - Credit: Archant

Ms Smith added: "It's a relatively stable position and we're also seeing staff isolating. Not everyone who isn't in work is unable to work, many of our staff can work from home."

She said it was "very, very fair" to say there has been an increased in staff absence but again no figures were given.

The hospital has not responded to a request for comment and clarification of the numbers from the EDP. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Huge farmhouse with its own cinema room for sale for £1.6m
  2. 2 Photo shows hospital beds squeezed next to each other with no privacy
  3. 3 'Stressful time' for harbourmaster as spring tide hits coast
  1. 4 Family find cat abandoned in kitchen cupboard after moving into new home
  2. 5 Man robbed of cash, phone and passport after being forced behind trees
  3. 6 'Under siege' - Drivers dodging Blickling Estate parking fees spark anger
  4. 7 Tapas bar and bakery set to open in former ironmonger's
  5. 8 Norfolk’s NHS has declared a ‘critical incident’ - what does it mean for you?
  6. 9 Man assaulted amid ongoing Sea Palling sex club row
  7. 10 Tributes to talented couple who died within six months of each other

  

Coronavirus
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People out and about shopping in Norwich with and without masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Coronavirus

Interactive map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A47 and Highway Code

Motorists beware! Do you know the 7 big changes to driving laws in 2022?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to Jacqueline Maw - known as Jacki, from Sheringham,

Tributes to mum who died in Boxing Day crash

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The A1101 is closed at Welney due to flooding. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News

Eight flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon