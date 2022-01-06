Covid cases stabilising at Norfolk hospital
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
The number of people being treated for Covid at one Norfolk hospital is stabilising, a senior official has said.
Some routine surgical procedures have been reduced because of staff shortages on its wards.
Denise Smith, chief operating officer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, told BBC Radio Norfolk the number of Covid-positive patients being discharged each day was the same as the number being admitted.
Ms Smith did not give a number but the latest NHS data shows 25 people were admitted to the hospital in the seven days to December 26.
Ms Smith added: "It's a relatively stable position and we're also seeing staff isolating. Not everyone who isn't in work is unable to work, many of our staff can work from home."
She said it was "very, very fair" to say there has been an increased in staff absence but again no figures were given.
The hospital has not responded to a request for comment and clarification of the numbers from the EDP.
