Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus cases ‘slowing’ in west Norfolk

05 May, 2020 - 06:00
Queen Elizabeth Hospital CEO Caroline Shaw. Picture: Ian Burt

Queen Elizabeth Hospital CEO Caroline Shaw. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

Coronavirus infections could be past their peak in part of Norfolk, health chiefs will hear today.

A report to a board meeting at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn says there are signs that the numbers of new Covid-19 cases are slowing.

The paper, by its chief executive officer Caroline Shaw, said the welfare of patients and staff remains its top priority.

Mrs Shaw adds: “We have maintained our supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE), though we know our staff remain incredibly anxious about provisions, particularly in light of the shortage in some parts of the country.

“Our highest priority is ensuring the safety of our staff and patients. We will always ensure that staff can access the PPE they need, and feel safe enough to do their jobs.”

Writing in a Sunday newspaper, Mrs Shaw said nothing in her 35-year NHS career had prepared her for the death of Chrissie Emerson, a healthcare assistant at the QEH who died in its intensive care unit after testing positive for the virus.

MORE - QEH staff join national silence for front line workers

“I know just how hard Chrissie’s death has hit QEH, she adds in her board report. “I am deeply grateful and impressed at the way our staff have pulled together to support one another during what have been an incredibly difficult few weeks.

“Thank you to all staff for their superb teamwork, recognising many colleagues are not working with their usual teams presently, having worked part of a shift on critical care, I have been so impressed.”

Mrs Shaw said the hospital had received 390 applications to return to work from former nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants. Nurse vacancy levels, which were criticised by the Care Quality Commission when it put the hospital in special measures 18 months ago, are now among the lowest in the country.

MORE - QEH to feature in Channel Four documentary

Mrs Shaw’s report to Tuesday’s meeting concludes: “The rapid transformation we have seen at QEH and across the wider NHS over the past few weeks has been remarkable. Once again, I pay tribute to all of our staff for their dedication and commitment during what I know are incredibly tough times. There are signs that the numbers of new Covid-19 cases are slowing and while we are by no means complacent, we are already working hard to develop robust and sustainable recovery plans.”

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Tributes paid to cafe owner who was ‘at his happiest helping people’

Keith Thomson, who ran Jester's Cafe in Bungay for more than 10 years. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Thomson family

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Mystery over ‘skeleton’ found in bright green Waterways pond

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Victim had to have part of bowel removed after he and his mum were stabbed

Keith Brown. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24